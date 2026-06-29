Top 10 Health News of The Day (29th June 2026): From Ebola virus to heatwave - What made headlines today

From Europe battling the worst heatwave in years to India's nationwide Pulse Polio drive and the latest developments in global infectious disease surveillance, scroll down for the top 10 health news of the day.

Top health news of the day.

In the last 24 hours, the world witnessed several ups and downs in the healthcare sector. From a deadly heatwave sweeping across Europe to fresh developments in COVID-19 vaccine research, and the reemergence of the highly infectious Ebola virus in secluded parts of Africa, a lot has made the headlines. With experts predicting that a severe climate change is fueling more heat-related illnesses, countries are on alert for any upcoming virus outbreaks. If you are looking for all the top headlines of the day, scroll down to know what happened in the last 24 hours across the globe.

Today's Top 10 Health Headlines - Explained

Here is what made the headlines today:

1. France reports nearly 1,000 excess deaths as Europe's record heatwave turns deadly

French health authorities say the unprecedented heatwave has caused around 1,000 excess deaths, mostly among older adults. Hospitals across Europe continue to treat rising numbers of patients with heatstroke, dehydration and cardiovascular complications.

2. Europe's heat emergency overwhelms healthcare systems

Temperatures above 40 C continue to strain hospitals, disrupt power supplies and increase emergency admissions across France, Italy, Spain and other European countries. Public health agencies are urging vulnerable groups to remain indoors and stay hydrated.

3. COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness study sparks scientific debate

A study showing updated COVID-19 vaccines significantly reduced hospitalisations has drawn international attention after being published outside the CDC's flagship journal following an earlier rejection, reigniting discussions about scientific transparency.

4. Pulse Polio campaign vaccinates millions of children across India

Several Indian states conducted special Pulse Polio immunisation drives on Sunday, targeting millions of children under five to maintain India's polio-free status and strengthen routine vaccination coverage.

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5. Rajasthan maternal deaths trigger national scrutiny

The Indian government has sought a detailed report after multiple maternal deaths raised concerns over a possible link to contaminated oxytocin supplies, following queries from the World Health Organization.

6. Ebola response in DR Congo remains under global surveillance

International health agencies continue expanding surveillance, treatment and humanitarian support as the Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo remains one of the world's most closely monitored public health emergencies. (Devdiscourse)

7. Doctors warn extreme heat is becoming one of the biggest health threats of 2026

Public health experts say prolonged heat exposure is increasing the risk of kidney injury, heatstroke, heart attacks and dehydration, particularly among older adults, children and people with chronic illnesses.

8. Health experts urge stronger vaccination efforts amid global infectious disease concerns

Public health authorities continue emphasizing routine immunisation and disease surveillance as countries remain alert to Ebola, measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases.

9. Healthcare workers remain at high risk during Ebola outbreak

International health officials continue to highlight the need for protective equipment and infection-control measures after large numbers of frontline healthcare workers were infected during the ongoing Ebola outbreak.

10. Heat-health warnings issued as climate-related illnesses continue to rise

Doctors are advising people to avoid outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours, drink plenty of fluids and monitor symptoms of heat exhaustion as record temperatures continue to affect public health across Europe.

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