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Written By: Satata Karmakar | Updated : June 29, 2026 7:40 AM IST
In the last 24 hours, the world witnessed several ups and downs in the healthcare sector. From a deadly heatwave sweeping across Europe to fresh developments in COVID-19 vaccine research, and the reemergence of the highly infectious Ebola virus in secluded parts of Africa, a lot has made the headlines. With experts predicting that a severe climate change is fueling more heat-related illnesses, countries are on alert for any upcoming virus outbreaks. If you are looking for all the top headlines of the day, scroll down to know what happened in the last 24 hours across the globe.
Here is what made the headlines today:
French health authorities say the unprecedented heatwave has caused around 1,000 excess deaths, mostly among older adults. Hospitals across Europe continue to treat rising numbers of patients with heatstroke, dehydration and cardiovascular complications.
Temperatures above 40 C continue to strain hospitals, disrupt power supplies and increase emergency admissions across France, Italy, Spain and other European countries. Public health agencies are urging vulnerable groups to remain indoors and stay hydrated.
A study showing updated COVID-19 vaccines significantly reduced hospitalisations has drawn international attention after being published outside the CDC's flagship journal following an earlier rejection, reigniting discussions about scientific transparency.
Several Indian states conducted special Pulse Polio immunisation drives on Sunday, targeting millions of children under five to maintain India's polio-free status and strengthen routine vaccination coverage.
The Indian government has sought a detailed report after multiple maternal deaths raised concerns over a possible link to contaminated oxytocin supplies, following queries from the World Health Organization.
International health agencies continue expanding surveillance, treatment and humanitarian support as the Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo remains one of the world's most closely monitored public health emergencies. (Devdiscourse)
Public health experts say prolonged heat exposure is increasing the risk of kidney injury, heatstroke, heart attacks and dehydration, particularly among older adults, children and people with chronic illnesses.
Public health authorities continue emphasizing routine immunisation and disease surveillance as countries remain alert to Ebola, measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases.
International health officials continue to highlight the need for protective equipment and infection-control measures after large numbers of frontline healthcare workers were infected during the ongoing Ebola outbreak.
Doctors are advising people to avoid outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours, drink plenty of fluids and monitor symptoms of heat exhaustion as record temperatures continue to affect public health across Europe.
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