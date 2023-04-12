Top 10 COVID Developments In India: Face Mask Compulsory For All In These States, Check The Complete List

COVID Is Back In India: Face Mask Compulsory In Gurugram And Other Top 10 COVID-19 Developments

COVID In India: How many cases of COVID-19 has India logged in the last 24 hours? Is the country ready for a new coronavirus wave? Scroll down to know the top 10 developments.

COVID-19 is back in India. With daily cases crossing the 5k mark, Indian Union Health Ministry had decided to conduct mock drills across the country to check the preparedness of the hospitals to handle a new coronavirus wave in the upcoming weeks. According to the officials, a total of 33,685 health facilities 28,050 government and 5,635 private across 724 districts participated in the mock drill conducted on Monday and Tuesday.

COVID Latest News

In the last 24 hours, India recorded 5,676 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 37,093. The death toll has increased to 5,31,000 with 21 deaths. While states are preparing for the upcoming fight (if any), the IMA in a recent statement has said that there is no need to panic at the moment. However, the experts have urged everyone to follow COVID safety protocols to stay safe from contracting the virus.

Check all the COVID developments BELOW:

Is India ready to fight a new COVID-19 wave? Hospitals across the country participated in the two-day-long mock drill to check preparedness for treating Covid-19 patients as cases of the viral infection continue to rise. New symptoms of COVID-19 found in children. In a recent report, experts have cautioned that 5 new symptoms, which were never seen in the earlier waves, are seen in children with COVID infection right now. These new symptoms include sticky eyes, conjunctivitis, high-grade fever, itchy eyes, and non-purulent. Why is India seeing a sudden surge in daily cases? Explaining the reasons behind the uptick in COVID cases in India, the IMA officials said, "The reasons behind the recent Covid surge in our country may be the relaxation of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, low testing rate and the emergence of a new variant of Covid." In the two-day nationwide mock drill conducted by the government of India. The officials took a look at the preparedness of the state hospitals to handle any kind of COVID surge in the country. The healthcare facilities were checked for availability of oxygen beds, isolation beds, ventilators, oxygen concentrators, PSA plants, and oxygen cylinders. One of the worst-hit states in the last three waves, Mumbai is seeing an uptick in daily COVID cases too. According to the reports, the city reported 242 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a sharp rise from the previous day's 95. Mumbai's overall tally stands at 11,59,225, with the death toll remaining unchanged at 19,750. Highlighting the importance of vaccines against COVID infection, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has approved the inclusion of Serum Institutes's Covovax on the CoWIN portal as a heterologous booster dose for adults. It will be available as a booster on CoWIN soon, to cost Rs 225 per dose. Meanwhile, Gurugram has made masks compulsory for the general public to wear face masks at all public places, government offices, malls, private offices etc, where there is a gathering of more than 100 people. Uttar Pradesh has logged 402 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, marking the highest single-day spike of this year as well as a jump of 128 per cent since the previous day's figure. Long COVID symptoms are evolving, and in a recent study, experts have cautioned that a patient who has recovered from COVID-19 infection can suffer from the complications for months. In the study, the experts said, "Long Covid patients are likely to suffer from persistent psychiatric symptoms, like anxiety and depression." The national capital is also witnessing a surge in daily cases. As per the data, Delhi logged 980 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 25.98 per cent. The data clearly means that one in every four people tested returned a positive result. The state also reported two more Covid deaths, the bulletin said.

