Staying at home is the best way to protect yourself and others from the COVID-19, but it could make you indulge in many unhealthy habits to kill the boredom. One such habit is spending long hours in front of the TV, your laptop, tablet or mobile phone. While you pass your time or entertain yourself with these digital devices, your eyes might be suffering silently.

When you are in front of the digital screens, you blink less which can cause the eyes to dry out. This can lead to blurry vision, burning, irritation, heavy or tired eyes, eye strain, and even tearing up. Too much screen time can also give you headache and even stress.

Digital devices emit blue light and prolonged exposure to this high-energy light can cause retinal damage. Especially, children are at greater risk of experiencing this condition. This can increase risk for early age-related macular degeneration, which can lead to loss of eyesight. So, if you are feeling bored at home during this quarantine phase, try doing activities that are more productive and healthier.

Things to do when you’re stuck at home

Watching TV or your favourite movies on your laptop is a great way to kill your boredom but protecting your eyes is also important. Here are some fun activities that can help make your quarantine days interesting and productive.

Start writing a journal or blog. You can write about the COVID-19, which is the hottest topic now. Writing down your thoughts, worries or fear may also help relieve some stress.

Unless it bothers your neighbours, practising a musical instrument may also make your day more productive.

Usually we don’t get much time to read, thanks to our hectic schedule. Take this opportunity to complete reading those top bestselling books that you have been wanting to do for months.

When was the last time you gave your thought about financial planning? Work on it now, explore ways to save more money.

Do meditation. It can benefit both your emotional well-being and your overall health. You may also try out at-home aerobics or yoga videos.

Pamper yourself with DIY face masks and other home skin care remedies for which you don’t have time during a normal work week. Learn new hairstyles.

Play games with your family members or spend some good time talking about your childhood days. Take out the old family photo album and relive your memories.

Clean your drawer, try on those unused clothes and see if they still fit you. You may also try altering a few of them according to the present fashion trend and reuse it.

Use this time to fix that broken doorknob and loose tile or cleaning scuffed up walls.

Cooking is another great way to kill your boredom. Try new recipes everyday and treat your loved ones.

Grab a glue gun, some paper, and show your DIY arts and crafts skill to the kids in the family.

