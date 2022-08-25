Tomato Flu Wreaking Havoc In Uttar Pradesh To 1 Man Infected With 3 Virus (HIV, Monkeypox, COVID): Top Health Headlines Of The Day

Tomato flu-like symptoms have been seen in 12 children in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh.

New trouble is being seen in the country amid the havoc of coronavirus and monkeypox. In some states, a virus named tomato flu has created havoc. It was first identified in Kerala, but tomato flu has also been detected in three states. Because of its rising case, the Centre has also issued an advisory to the states giving complete information about its symptoms.

Tomato Flu Symptoms Seen In 12 Lucknow Children

Tomato flu-like symptoms have now been seen in 12 children in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. Symptoms like fever, fatigue and body pain are present with a red rash all over the body, including hands, feet and mouth. However, none of these children has tested positive. Because of this, it cannot be said directly whether they had symptoms of tomato flu or not. All the children have been given generic medicines. All those children will get relief from these symptoms within a week.

TRENDING NOW

Sleep Affects Behavior: Major Revelation In Recent Study

In today's time, most people stay awake at night. This disrupts their sleeping patterns and prevents them from getting enough sleep. According to experts, 6-7 hours of sleep daily is necessary to maintain good health. Sleeping less than this has adverse effects on physical and mental health. Lack of sleep increases heart disease, obesity, depression, anxiety and diabetes. You have probably heard about the harmful effects of sleeping less. However, a recent study has revealed something shocking about sleep. People who don't get enough sleep have seen significant behavioural changes. Such people have less desire to help others. The study said poor sleep changes people's pro-social behaviour and shows no interest in helping others.

Conversely, people who sleep well are more likely to help people. In simple words, it can be said that besides physical and mental health, sleep also profoundly affects behavioural health. So gradually, there is a behaviour change. Researchers said this is the only case in which all three infections of monkeypox, coronavirus and HIV have been found together. He said there is insufficient evidence to show that combining all three viruses creates a severe condition. If you sleep 7-8 hours daily, then your mental health will be much better. In addition, getting enough sleep significantly reduces the risk of obesity and heart disease. The disease can be prevented by improving lifestyle. At present, the cause of most diseases is a deteriorating lifestyle.

One Man Three Infections: Covid, HIV And Monkeypox

Researchers in Italy have found a strange case. A person has been infected with monkeypox, coronavirus and HIV simultaneously. According to the information, all three viruses are new, and he was infected after a trip to Spain. The patient is a 36-year Italian citizen. Nine days after returning from a five-day journey from Spain, he developed fever, sore throat, fatigue, headache and swelling in the groin. He had sex without a condom with a man. According to the report published in the Journal of Infection, he was infected with the coronavirus only three days after the symptoms.

In January, this person got corona infected only a few days after getting the vaccine. A few hours after being infected with the coronavirus, a pimple appeared on his left hand, and blisters spread all over his body within a few days. A few days ago, several tests were done on a person infected with HIV in the hospital, and he was found to be monkeypox, COVID-19 and HIV positive. After examining the details of HIV, it was found that he had been infected recently. He was discharged from the hospital about a week after recovering from corona and monkeypox.

21% Drop In New Monkeypox Cases

As per a report released by the WHO (World Health Organization) on Thursday, there has been a 21 per cent reduction in monkeypox cases worldwide in the last week. The United Nations agency WHO said that 5,907 cases of monkeypox were registered last week. He said that its first case was reported in two countries, Iran and Indonesia. Since the end of April, more than 45,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 98 countries. The WHO said that 60 per cent of monkeypox cases reported worldwide in the last month came from the US.

You may like to read

However, 38 per cent of patients were reported in Europe. The agency said the US saw a "continued sharp increase" in cases of infection. In early July, WHO-Europe director Hans Kluge noted that 90 per cent of all disease cases had been reported in European countries. However, UK health officials said last week that there were "early signs" of the monkeypox outbreak slowing in the country after seeing a drop in daily cases. Based on the latest WHO report, it is believed that the spread of monkeypox in Europe has started to decrease.

RECOMMENDED STORIES