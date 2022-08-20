Tomato Flu Spreading Rapidly Among Children To Metformin Could Cut Covid Hospitalization Risk: Top Health Headlines Of The Day

COVID 19 UPDATE: Corona patients came down again to 13000, vaccination crossed 209.40 crores

COVID 19 UPDATE: There has been again a corona infection decline in India. Compared to the previous day, new cases have come down to 13000. Earlier this figure was 15000. Meanwhile, the number of vaccinations has crossed 209.40 crores. Currently, the active cases are 0.23%, while the recovery rate remains 98.58%. More than 200.02 crores (2,00,02,25,975) vaccine doses have been sent to the States/UTs through the Central Government, with 7.03 crore extra vaccines with the States/UTs. More than 7.03 crore (7,03,49,830) extra COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be used.

COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 209.40 Cr

As on 20 August, India's COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 209.40 Cr (2,09,40,48,140). This has been achieved through 2,78,34,092 sessions. The COVID-19 vaccination for 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, over 3.99 crores (3,99,22,101) of teenagers have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Corona test and positivity rate, a total of 3,15,231 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in India in the last 24 hours. India has conducted 88.21 crore (88,21,88,283) tests so far.

The Risk Of 'Tomato Flu' Increased In Children Up To 5 Years

On the one hand, India is battling coronavirus and monkeypox. But on the other hand, a new disease has started spreading in India. This is hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD), also known as tomato fever. These cases were found on May 6 in the Kollam district of Kerala. According to a report by the Lancet Journal, all these children are below five years of age. In this, there is a red rash on the skin, itching and a problem of dehydration. Although this disease has nothing to do with tomatoes, it is called tomato flu because the rashes in this disease are similar to those of tomatoes. It falls under the category of infection prevention and affects children under five years of age.

16 Positive Swine Flu Cases Found In Indore

Amid the coronavirus and lumpy epidemic threat, African Swine Flu has also started knocking. After Madhya Pradesh, swine flu samples have also been positive in Punjab. Due to this, health experts have issued an alert for the northern states to be vulnerable to this epidemic. Also, it is advised to wear more and more masks. Moreover, there is a stir in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh due to swine flu. According to media reports, so far H1N1 virus of swine flu has been found in 16 people in Indore. Out of these, four people have had to be admitted to the hospital.

Early Use Of Metformin Could Cut Covid Hospitalization Risk

The study report published Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine said that this drug might also effectively treat coronavirus infection. In addition, it says that starting its use within four days of symptoms can cut the risk of hospitalization due to covid-19 or death from this infection in half.

