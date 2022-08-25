live

Tomato Flu Linked To COVID-19 Or Monkeypox? Check What Centre’s Advisory Says

Tomato Flu Linked To COVID-19 Or Monkeypox? Check What Centre’s Advisory Says

The Centre said Tomato flu is not all related to SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19), monkeypox, dengue, and/or chikungunya.

Health News LIVE | Welcome to the LIVE blog platform of TheHealthSite.com.

With India confirming over 82 cases of tomato flu virus infection or tomato fever, the Centre has issued an advisory to all the states in order to contain the viral disease. Tomato flu is a disease which has similar symptoms to that of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD), which usually targets children under 10 years of age. The flu was first reported in Kerala on May 6. Apart from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Odisha have reported cases associated with this viral disease. In the advisory, the Centre mentioned that the Tomato flu or tomato fever is a self-limiting viral disease, as the signs and symptoms resolve after a few days.

It also cautioned people about the symptoms which include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, dehydration, swelling of joints, body aches, etc. Talking about the medication, the Centre said that currently there are no specific medicines available to treat the viral disease. However, one is required to follow these steps - isolation, rest, plenty of fluids and a hot water sponge for relief of irritation and rashes.

TRENDING NOW

Answering whether tomato flu has any connection with COVID or monkeypox, the Centre said Tomato flu is not all related to SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19), monkeypox, dengue, and/or chikungunya.

Stay tuned with us for all the latest developments in the health sector of India and around the world.

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES