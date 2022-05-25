Tomato Flu Detected In Odisha: 26 Children Tested Positive With Mild Symptoms

- Health A-Z
At least 26 children tested positive for the rare tomato flu disease in Odisha. According to the health officials, all the children are stable now and they have been kept under proper surveillance. "Those infected are in the age group of 1-9 yesterdays and have been asked to remain in isolation for five-seven days," the official said.
This comes at a time when there is a rising fear of monkeypox outbreaks in the country- the virus infection that mainly spreads through close contact with an infected individual.
Tomato flu is an infectious disease which is mainly caused by intestinal viruses. As of now, reports suggest that this virus infection is most common among children (below the 5-years-old). The infection can also happen in adults, however, due to strong immunity against the virus, it is rare among them.
Some of the symptoms that are associated with the Tomato Flu virus infections are - fever, painful sores in the mouth and blisters (red in colour) on the hands, feet and buttock. Other common symptoms of tomato flu or tomato fever are rashes, skin irritation, and dehydration.
As the virus infection is most common among children, here are some of the ways in which one can avert the infection. Some of these include -
(With inputs from agencies)
