Tomato Flu Confirmed In Kerala, 82 Kids Infected By The Virus: Symptoms, Causes And Other Details

Tomato Flu Confirmed In Kerala

Tomato flu is an unidentified fever which has so far only been found in parts of Kerala and among children below five years of age. Read on to know the symptoms of this condition.

At a time when India is battling a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, Kerala health authorities have confirmed the presence of another deadly virus which is affecting primarily the kids below five years of age. According to the official sources, a medical team is carrying out tests on those entering Coimbatore for fever, rashes and other illnesses at Walayar on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. Health Ministry has confirmed 82 cases of tomato flu now from the region.

What Is Tomato Flu?

Tomato flu is an unidentified fever which has so far only been found in parts of Kerala-Tamil Nadu and among children below five years of age. The flu can lead to the formation of red blisters on the skin of the infected kids.

Symptoms To Look Out For

Here are 17 symptoms of tomato flu that you should look out for -

TRENDING NOW

Rashes and Blisters on the surface of the body of the infected child. These blisters are mainly red in colour. Skin irritation Dehydration High fever Body ache Joint swellings Tiredness Cramps in the stomach Nausea Vomiting Diarrhoea Discolouration of hands, knees, buttocks Coughing Sneezing, and Runny nose

While the disease is found only in some parts of Kerala, health officials have warned that the virus could spread further if preventive measures are not taken.

What To Do When You Get Infected With Tomato Flu?

A child infected with tomato flu will show up symptoms that have been listed above.

Once the symptoms start appearing, the infected child must avoid scratching the blisters and Maintain proper hygiene of children. Apart from this, the infected child must also give proper rest to his/her body in order to recover well.

As of now, to curb the spread of Tomato flu, a medical team is carrying out tests on those entering Coimbatore for fever along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.

You may like to read

(With inputs from agencies)

RECOMMENDED STORIES