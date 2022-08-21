live

COVID-19 Surge: Goa Put On High Alert Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

The homecoming of the beloved god of wisdom brings with it bursts of joy, dhol-Tasha, colourful pandals, and lip-smacking delicacies. The streets are reverberating ‘Bappa Morya’ as they rally with a group of people to announce His arrival. As a tradition, many families host Lord Ganesha at their homes to rejoice in His presence and ask for blessings. Visits from multiple family and friends also accompany the 10-day celebration. So, three tips have your back if you are hosting Lord Ganesha at your home this year and looking for ways to host special feasts to serve your guests. Below are some quick hacks that help you cook a great dinner and easily clean up after the festival.

While the virus was first reported in Kerala on May 6, India has so far recorded over 82 cases. Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest news and developments from the healthcare sector in and around India.

Health News LIVE Blog | Welcome to the Live platform of TheHealthSite.com.

Even as India battles a rising number of COVID-19 cases, new data by health officials have revealed that the country is seeing a rapid spread of another virus infection - Tomato fever. While the virus was first reported in Kerala on May 6, India has so far recorded over 82 cases. According to the report most of these cases are found among kids aged 5 years. Tomato fever, also known as tomato flu is a rare viral infection which is in an endemic state and is considered non-life-threatening. However, with all the dreadful experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic, vigilant management is required to prevent a new outbreak of this virus infection.

Scroll down to know more about this virus infection. Also, follow this space to stay updated with all the latest news and developments from the healthcare sector in and around India.

TRENDING NOW

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES