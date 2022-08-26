Tomato Fever In India: Uttar Pradesh Govt Issues Advisory Guidelines To Prevent Transmission

Uttar Pradesh Govt Issues Advisory Guidelines To Prevent Transmission Of Tomato Flu

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued an advisory to prevent the spread of the tomato flu virus in Indian states.

Tomato flu cases is on the rise in Indian states. The government of Uttar Pradesh has issued an advisory with guidelines to stop the transmission of this disease. This flu is a hand, foot and mouth disease and is identified by one of the symptoms that include tomato-shaped blisters on body parts. The other symptoms are very similar to common viral infections but experts have confirmed that it is not at all linked to SARS-CoV2 virus, dengue, monkeypox or chikungunya. The disease occurs mainly in children under 10 years of age, but adults can be infected as well.

Indian health ministry has said that the virus is non-life-threatening but issued testing and prevention guidelines to all states this week, urging parents to be extra vigilant in checking their children for symptoms.

Advisory Guidelines For Prevention Of Tomato Flu

The advisory which has been shared with all the Chief Medical Officers (CMO) of the state's 75 districts by the infectious disease/vector-borne disease department stated:

The best and the most effective way to prevent transmission of tomato flu is by sanitizing the surroundings and maintaining proper hygiene.

Parents have been advised to not allow their children to touch or hug other children who have rashes or could possibly have the symptoms.

The advisory has mentioned health officials to follow the suggested methods to collect samples from infected people and transport it to the lab.

The primary symptoms among children are like the common virials such as rashes, fever and joint paint. This particular viral is a self-limiting disease and there is no specific medicine that can cure it.

Manoj Agrawal, CMO, Lucknow, mentioned to agencies that that advisory has been circulated to all the medical institutes like SGPI and KGMU. private hospitals as well as district level hospitals. All health departments should follow the protocols at all times. The best course of action advised is to stick to maintaining hygiene and prevention.

