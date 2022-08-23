Tomato Fever Cases On The Rise In India, All About Its Transmission, Treatment And Diagnosis

Tomato fever cases in India have crossed 80. Be aware of its transmission and treatment to keep your children safe.

The spread of tomato flu in India began in the month of May. A total of 82 cases has been recorded from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Odisha. All the 82 cases involve children. The first case was identified in Kollam, Kerala on May 6th. As cases rise, the government has ordered a strict vigil to try and contain the spread. This infectious disease is spreading mostly among children of the age group 1-9. Adults have stronger immune systems because of which their bodies are not contracting this infection as opposed to children, says experts.

Amidst rising cases, be cautious of how this disease can spreads. Know all about its treatment, transmission and steps of diagnosis.

Transmission And Treatment

Experts have noted that tomato flu transmission is not like COVID-19 and it is not dangerous. Children who have been infected should consume a lot of fluids, take ample of rest and hot water sponge. Hot water sponge is going to relieve patients form irritation and rashes. Children who are experiencing rashes should isolate themselves for five-seven days. The treatment of this disease is very similar to treatment performed for chikungunya, dengue and hand, foot and moth disease. The best course of action is to follow the above mentioned instructions. As per doctors prescriptions, a patient can take paracetamol therapy and other symptomatic treatments for body-ache and fever.

Diagnosis

The best course of action during the diagnosis of this disease should be to undergo molecular and serological tests for other diseases first. Doctors should rule out the probability of chikungunya, zika virus, herpes and varicella-zoster virus and then confirm whether it really is tomato virus.

