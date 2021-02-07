Tom Hanks also announced in December that he would be taking the Covid-19 vaccine publicly along with wife Rita Wilson to shun fear and instill faith among people. @Shutterstock

Celebrities can play a major role in encouraging positive health behaviour among people. Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks proved this when he disclosed about his Covid-19 diagnosis last year. His social media posts changed people's behaviour toward the virus, according to a new study.

The 63-year-old actor was diagnosed with COVID-19 when he was in Australia with his wife Rita Wilson in March 2020. They were there for shooting a new biopic on Elvis Presley, in which the actor is cast as the Elvis' manager. Not only the Forrest Gump actor disclosed his COVID-19 diagnosis on social media, he also kept his fans updated about his and wife's Covid-19 experience during the quarantine phase updated via Twitter.

The day after Hanks posted the news about Covid-19 diagnosis on social media on March 11, 2020, a team of researchers from the Pennsylvania State University in the US, surveyed around 700 people about to know their attitudes and behaviours toward the virus.

Nearly half of the people who had heard about Hanks’ social media posts reported it changed their attitudes and behaviours towards the virus.

Tom Hanks’ revelation inspired people take stricter precautions

They said that Hanks’ diagnosis “highlighted the reality of Covid-19″ and broadened their understanding of the severity of the situation as well as their susceptibility to the illness, said the study published in the journal Health Communication.

The participants also reported experiencing a range of emotional responses – surprise, fear, anger, sadness and hope – after hearing the news that the actor has contracted Covid-19.

Hanks’ disclosure about his Covid-19 diagnosis inspired some respondents to seek more information and/or take stricter precautions.

Jessica Gall Myrick from the Pennsylvania State University noted that celebrities can have a huge reach, often more than typical scientists or doctors or the health department. “If they are encouraging positive health behaviour change, then it can serve as a de facto public health intervention,” IANS quoted her as saying.

After recovering from COVID-19, Tom Hanks donated his plasma to help others survive the disease.

Celebrities who tested positive for COVID-19

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were among the first celebrities to test positive for coronavirus and confirmed the diagnosis on social media. Below are famous people who disclosed their coronavirus infections.

Dwayne Johnson

WWE legend Dwayne Johnson, his wife and his two daughters were all tested positive for Covid-19 in September last year. The star revealed the news in a video uploaded on Instagram.

Ellen DeGeneres

American comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres took to Twitter to confirm that she tested positive for COVID-19 in Decemberand that she’s “feeling fine right now” and that she’s following “all proper CDC guidelines.”

Amitabh Bachchan

Veteran Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 in July. The 77-year-old actor remained there for two weeks. His son, Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too tested positive and were admitted to the hospital.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Malaika Arora

Bolly actress Malaika Arora announced testing Covid-19 positive in September 2020. She apparently got infected during the shoot of the reality show India’s Best Dancer, where she is a judge.