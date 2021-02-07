Celebrities can play a major role in encouraging positive health behaviour among people. Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks proved this when he disclosed about his Covid-19 diagnosis last year. His social media posts changed people's behaviour toward the virus according to a new study. The 63-year-old actor was diagnosed with COVID-19 when he was in Australia with his wife Rita Wilson in March 2020. They were there for shooting a new biopic on Elvis Presley in which the actor is cast as the Elvis' manager. Not only the Forrest Gump actor disclosed his COVID-19 diagnosis on social media he also kept