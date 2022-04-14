Toddler Dies Of Chamki Fever In Bihar: What Causes This Illness?

Six other children have also been hospitalized with similar symptoms, but it is yet to confirmed if they are suffering from Chamki fever.

If your child develops high fever, it would be wise to take him/her to a doctor immediately. Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), commonly known as Chamki Bukhar, generally appears during this time of the year. The Bihar government has asked doctors to stay alert after a toddler died of Chamki fever in Muzaffarpur district.

According to a news agency report, the child (son of one Babloo Mahto from Vaishali) was admitted to the Kejriwal hospital in Muzaffarpur after he developed a high fever. As his condition deteriorated, he was referred to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) for treatment where he died on Wednesday night.

Kamal Singh, the district public relation officer of Muzaffarpur, has confirmed the death. He also said that six other children have been admitted in SKMCH with similar symptoms, but it yet to confirmed if they are suffering from AES.

According to Singh, one dozen children with Acute Encephalitis Syndrome were admitted in Muzaffarpur in the last one year, including two deaths. The remaining 10 children recovered from the illness and were discharged.

Meanwhile, CM Nitish Kumar informed media people that doctors have been asked to stay alert as cases of AES generally appear in this session. Special directives have been given to them, he stated.

What you need to know about Chamki fever?

Although viruses are mainly attributed to be the cause of acute encephalitis syndrome in India, other sources such as bacteria, fungus, parasites, spirochetes, chemical, and toxins have also been reported over the past few decades.

In India, Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV) is the major cause of AES. Other causes of AES include herpes simplex virus, Influenza A virus, West Nile virus, Chandipura virus, mumps, measles, dengue, Parvovirus B4, enteroviruses, Epstein-Barr virus and scrub typhus, S.pneumoniae. Nipah virus, Zika virus are also identified as causative agents for AES. However, the etiology in most AES cases still remains unidentified.

AES mostly affect Children and young adults, and it is characterized by an acute onset of fever and a change in mental status that includes mental confusion, disorientation, delirium, or coma.

Generally, cases of Chamki fever are reported between March and August every year in Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Vaishali, Darbhanga and other adjoining districts. These districts have high humidity and temperature, which medical experts believe allow the Chamki fever to spread among young children who are in the age group of 0-10 years.