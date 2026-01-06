Today’s Host Savannah Guthrie Shares Rare Health Update After Major Vocal Cord Surgery: What We Know So Far

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Today's host, Savannah Guthrie, 54, who recently underwent vocal cord surgery, is finally sharing a rare health update after she announced in an episode aired on December 19 that she'll be taking some time away from the morning show in the new year. In a recent Instagram post shared on Monday, the 54-year-old host posted a photo of herself holding a whiteboard on which she wrote a message assuring fans that she is recovering well.
The social media post that was shared on January 5 read, "All good. Thanks for prayers and love!" In the caption, the morning show host told her fans that she will be back soon with a yellow heart emoji. The message read, "See you soon!"
At the time of her vocal cord surgery announcement, Guthrie told the media, "Some of you have noticed that my voice has been very scratchy and started to crack a little bit."
She continued, "Well, I have found out what it is. I have vocal nodules, and I also have a polyp. It's not a big, big deal, but I am going to have to have surgery in the new year and be off for a couple of weeks, so this is my last day for a little while. So I just want to let everyone know, and if you've been wondering, do I have the world's longest head cold? No, I don't."
The 54-year-old candidly told her co-hosts that the surgery would require her to stop talking for some weeks. She said, "You'll love this, guys. I have to be silent for a couple of weeks, totally silent."
Vocal cord nodules, also known as vocal fold lesions, are a noncancerous growth that is formed in one or both vocal cords, including nodules, polyps and cysts. According to the Cleveland Clinic, most lesions are formed because of misusing or overusing your vocal cords.
The US medical centre claims that some of the most common symptoms of vocal cord nodules are hoarseness or a raspy voice. A treatment for this type of condition includes voice therapy, behaviour changes to improve your vocal health and sometimes even surgery.
Beyond horseness or a raspy voice, some of the common symptoms of vocal cord lesions include the following symptoms:
Here are some basic lifestyle tips to care vocal cord lesions:
Healthcare professionals note that maintaining a healthy lifestyle and strictly following vocal hygiene practices can lower your risk of developing vocal cord lesions.
