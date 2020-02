. Hand washing at any time of day can also help stop the spread of many kinds of bacteria, yeasts, and viruses. @Shutterstock

People across the world are desperately seeking ways to save themselves from the novel Chinese coronavirus. The cases are rising at an alarming rate and at the latest count, China says that there are 3,887 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 65 deaths. This takes the total to 24,324 infected cases and almost 500 dead. That is why today health tips from us will reveal how you can save yourself from this disease.

Because of this disease, people are panicking and the first thing they are reaching for are protective face masks. But many experts are of the opinion that this may not be entirely effective. They say that washing hands is a better way of keeping yourself safe. With latest reports saying that the coronavirus is found on doorknobs, this is another reason that washing your hands is better than wearing a mask. Follow our health tips of the day and keep your self safe not only from the coronavirus but also from a range of other illnesses by washing your hands properly and at regular intervals.

Importance of washing hands

In fact, experts say that regular washing of hands can bring down your risk of developing a respiratory infection by 16 per cent. Hand washing at any time of day can also help stop the spread of many kinds of bacteria, yeasts, and viruses. Here are our health tips today to wash hands the right way. Apart from washing hands, you must always keep a distance of 6 feet from sick people and cover your mouth when you cough. Avoid touching your face with your hands and wear a mask when you are near an infected person.

The right way to wash hands

Wash your hands in warm water with soap.

Wash your hands frequently, at regular intervals.

Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds.

The temperature of the water is not very important. What matters more is that you use soap. Rub your hands together to work up a lather and clean under the fingernails. It is the rubbing together of your hands that gets the bacteria off.

In emergency situations, rinsing with plain water or rubbing on some hand sanitizer can also help. But don’t make this the norm because a 20 second-hand scrub with soapy suds is far more effective.