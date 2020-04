The COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of abating and almost the whole world is in lockdown. Cases are increasing alarmingly across the globe. Everybody, everywhere are practicing social distancing methods and voluntarily staying in isolation. In such times, online shopping sites are doing good business. Even your corner grocery story will deliver your orders to your doorstep now. Today, health tips from us reveal what you need to do while ordering a home delivery. This is a blessing because we all know the risks that come with going out shopping in the current scenario. But is this really a safer alternative?

Many people have these questions in their minds while asking for home delivery of foods and grocery. Is this really a healthier option that will help us stay safe from COVID-19? Well, this actually depends on you. There are a few things that you need to keep in mind when ordering home deliver. Our health tips of the day will tell you how to protect yourself in such cases. You just need to follow some simple precautions and you will be safe.

Go in for contact-free delivery

This is the first rule that you need to follow. Most companies offering home delivery services are today opting for contact-free delivery. The delivery person will leave your package at your doorstep and you just need to pick it up yourself from your front door. You make the payment online. This minimizes contact and significantly reduces the risk of COVID-10 transmission.

Be specific when you order

This will help prevent misunderstanding. You can choose the time of delivery and also specify where you want the package to be left. For example, by your front door or below the staircase. You also need to be specific when it comes to directions and landmarks. It will ensure a smooth delivery.

Follow safety measures

After you get the delivery, wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds. Don’t touch your face before this. If there is any contamination of the packaging, this will keep you safe from COVID-19. This is also a very important t ips that can keep you safe at this time.

Get rid of the packaging

It has been proved that the COVID-19 virus can live on surfaces for several days. So, get rid of the packaging to prevent contamination. If you are ordering food, use your own utensils and for items where the packaging can’t be discarded, disinfect it immediately. Wash your hands immediately after handling the packaging.

Be sure to store your food the right way

Ok, so you have taken charge of your delivery and got it inside the house. You have also followed all the safety precautions. Now, you have to story the food and grocery properly so that it doesn’t get spoiled. This is also very important. You can refrigerate or freeze your food items as soon as you have cleaned and disinfected it. This will extend their shelf-life and it fresh for consumption.