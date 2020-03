Experts suspect that cases among children are less because they are not that exposed. But with the coronavirus spreading at an alarming rate, you need to think of the possibility that it may reach your child too.

The coronavirus cases in India have gone up to 31 with another Delhi man testing positive for the virus. Worldwide, the number of cases are now more than 90,000 and death toll is more than 3000. The spread of this disease, COVID-19, since its outbreak in December has been phenomenal. In India, schools are being closed for the time being to keep children safe. But one thing that has emerged is that children seem to be better off than the general population. Even in the case where the first Indian patient came in contact with kids, none of them tested positive for coronavirus. Globally also, most cases are among adults with the elderly being at highest risk.

But that does not mean that kids are immune. They still make up for a minuscule percentage of the affected population. Today, health tips from us will reveal how you can ensure the safety of your child in the event of an outbreak near you. Experts suspect that cases among children are less because they are not that exposed. But with the coronavirus spreading at an alarming rate, you need to think of the possibility that it may reach your child too. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued an advisory to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection among school children. As part of our health tips today, we reveal the precautions mentioned in the advisory that you can adopt for the safety of your child.

How to keep your child safe from the coronavirus

Be in touch with teachers and ensure that your child is away from large gatherings of students during the day in school.

If you or your child have travelled to affected country or come in contact with any infected person in the last 28 days, practice self-quarantine.

Teach your child to wash hands frequently and for a minimum of 20 seconds with soap and water.

Give your child a hand sanitizer, alcohol based, and teach him or her how to use it. Make your child understand the importance of this practice.

Teach your child respiratory hygiene.

Be alert to symptoms and consult a doctor immediately if you notice any signs.

Avoid night-overs and communal playgrounds during this time.