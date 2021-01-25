As the country has already begun one of the biggest immunization drives of the century against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), various questions are still hovering in the minds of the commoners. What is the efficacy of these vaccines, what side effects would they cause, etc. One of the biggest questions on everybody’s mind right now is – whether or not to get vaccinated. While you are reading this article, you must be having the same question in your mind too. Let’s not delay much and get the medical experts to speak and give suggestions. Also Read - Recovered from Covid-19? Your immune system may fight coronavirus variants

THE JOURNEY OF VACCINES IN INDIA

In the early 80s, no one really talked about getting vaccinated. It was just a routine part of a doctor’s visit. In fact, it was mainly for kids, and elders never had to bother so much about being vaccinated. Also Read - UK COVID Strain May Be More Infectious But There Is No Need To Panic: Experts

But with the progress in science and technology, children around the world have been getting vaccinated more than ever owing to the eradication of diseases such as Smallpox and Rinderpest. In India, the biggest success story was the Pulse Polio drive. Also Read - Covid-19 variant detected in UK may be ‘more deadly than the older virus strain’

COVID-19 VACCINE TOO, FACED SEVERAL BACKLASHES

Yet now, it is almost impossible to publicly speak about immunizations, without sparking a debate. And in the past few month, vaccines have been increasingly dogged by controversy.

Well, we all know how important the fight is and how we need to vaccinate ourselves to stop the spread of coronavirus from spreading. Today, we have with us – Dr Sanjay Shah, General Physician, Fortis Hospital, who will share a few facts that will demystify the fears from within

Should We Get Vaccinated Or Not?

The very first question is about getting vaccinated. According to WHO, UNICEF, and the United Nations (UN), vaccines are one of the most cost-effective public health interventions, preventing many deaths per year. Vaccines are a necessity to protect the public health, safety, and welfare of our future generations. Vaccines, by contrast, are designed to bring about a more consistent and optimal immune response.

Stressing on the importance of getting vaccinated, Dr Shah said – “Vaccines help sustain immunity for a longer time and boost whatever pre-existing immunity a person might have from an infection”.

He further added, “Moreover, in a country like India, achieving natural immunity for the entire population is next to impossible. Therefore, our country will need to take a two-pronged approach where we develop vaccine-induced immunity and a part of the population can achieve natural immunity. We will require around 70 per cent of our population to develop immunity in order to control the pandemic”.

Can A Covid-19 Vaccine Shot Make Me Sick With Coronavirus?

Dr Shah replies: “No. None of the Covid-19 vaccines contain the live virus that causes the infection, so a Covid-19 vaccine cannot make you sick with the virus.”

What About Pregnant Women? Can They Take Covid-19 Vaccine Shot?

While the government has mentioned that pregnant women should not get vaccination, Dr Shah says if a pregnant woman holds the risk of been exposed to virus in any way, then it is safe that she takes the vaccine shot. The parents-to-be must speak to their physician before making this decision.

Is Covid-19 Vaccine Safe For A Cancer Patient?

Cancer patients who are still suffering from cancer or are under medications should not take the coronavirus vaccine shot. Why? The cancer medications and covid-19 vaccine shot can lead to fatal health complications.

However, according to Dr Shah, patients who have survived cancer and those who are recovering and have better immunity, can opt for the vaccine shot, but again not without the doctor’s permission.

Which Group Of People Are At Higher Risk And Should Take The Vaccine Shot First?

Coronavirus can infect anyone and everyone. But, one who is suffering from a lack of proper immunity or any other diseases are at higher risk. Also, age is one of the biggest risk factors of coronavirus. Therefore, the elderly population requires the vaccine the most, the expert says.

“However, people must check with their physician first before getting their vaccine shot. People with co-morbidities and those with immune-compromised conditions should consult a doctor first.”

Are The Vaccines Safe?

According to the experts, yes, the vaccines that have been given the approval for emergency usage are all safe.

“Covishield and Covaxin that are available in India, they have been shown to be effective at preventing Covid-19. Covishield has completed phase III trial, Covaxin is still under phase III trial. They have been developed very carefully and are authorized because they display a higher efficacy rate,” said Dr Shah.

(With inputs from IANS)