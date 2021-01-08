Do you want to smooth down that orange-peel-like, dimpled appearance on your belly, thighs, and upper arms? For most women, losing weight from their abdomen and lower body is the most difficult. The fat deposits under your skin mostly show up on your butt, back, and legs. There may be no magical way of getting rid of cellulite, but yoga can help tighten the muscles and tighten the appearance of cellulite. So hold these asanas and see the difference in your weight and skin. Also Read - Suffering from Vertigo? Try these yoga asanas to treat this condition

WHAT IS CELLULITE AND WHAT ARE THE CAUSES CELLULITIS

Cellulite is a normal phenomenon and not a disease. It is a condition in which there is an accumulation of fat in fat cells present under the skin, known as septae.

Females by virtue of their body structure can have cellulite even when they maintain a very good lifestyle. Moreover, it is also hereditary, which means if your mum or grandmom has cellulite then you can also get it, even if you are lean.

If somebody has a sedentary lifestyle or suffers from hormonal problems like thyroid imbalance or PCOS, then the chances of having cellulite are high. In such cases, improving the underlying cause of the cellulite is advised. Also, exercising or performing yoga and eating the right diet can go a long way in preventing your risk of getting cellulite.

WHY CELLULITE IS MORE COMMON IN WOMEN THAN MEN

Cellulite isn’t a harmful condition but it definitely doesn’t look good aesthetically. It is a condition that is denoted with the dimpled, lumpy appearance of skin. Cellulite is commonly seen on the buttocks and thighs but can also occur in other areas.

Experts say that around 80 to 90 per cent of women might experience cellulite at one point or the other. It is also known as orange-peel skin, due to its texture.

Cellulite can affect both men and women, but it is more common in females. This is due to the different distributions of fat, muscle, and connective tissue.

#Distribution of fat and connective tissue.

#Hormonal factors.

#Your age and genetics also play a very important role.

#Dietary and lifestyle factors.

TRY THESE 6 YOGA ASANAS TO GET RID OF CELLULITE

#Utkatasana or chair pose

This asana will not only increase blood flow to the legs but also tone the muscles of your hips, thighs, and legs reducing the appearance of cellulite.

#Garudasana or eagle pose

This asana will make you clench your core, squeeze your thighs, and make balance your body on your legs. This will have burn the lower body fat and smooth out the skin.

#Sarvangasana or shoulder stand

This asana will work the muscles of your core and glutes to hold your body straight up off the ground. The asana will help burn fat and tone the muscles of the midsection that could cause cellulite formation.

#Setubandhasana or bridge pose

In this asana, you need to work your core muscles to lift your buttocks and lower back off the ground. You need up burning fat around the trouble zones, with less cellulite appearance.

#Uttanasana or intense forward bend

This asana will stretch and tone the muscles of your back, hips, and thighs, minimizing the appearance of cellulite.

#Kumbhakasana or plank pose

Simply getting into the plank pose will work the muscles of your arms, reduce the arm fat as well as the appearance of cellulitis. The asana will also tone and strengthen your core.