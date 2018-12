Happiness is something that everyone is chasing these days. Some believe that money can buy them happiness, some believe marital status can do so or a successful carer may be. This is just insane. People forget that one cannot fetch happiness from somebody or something, its within. They just need to find it. Try to think and prioritize, what is happiness for you and which action yours can make you achieve that feeling. This way, it will be easier to at least start putting a stepping stone to the most valuable thing in life called happiness. Here, we tell you 5 things to adhere to, if you want to be close to your ultimate goal of being content.



Be committed: Stop putting your feet on two boats. Set a goal and stick to it with full motivation. It can be anything from having a toned body to learning how to cook, to become a civil servant or to buy a new house. Work hard to achieve the same. There can never be any shortcut to success. Time and effort are needed for the same.



Be grateful every day: Happiness is not only about getting what you want, but it’s also about loving what you already have and being grateful for it. People these days are so caught up in reaching their destination that they forget to appreciate the journey. You are being taught every second of your life by people you come across with. Appreciate their part. Life will be easier to live that way.



Stop chasing money: An American author named Clare Boothe Luce has said, “Money can’t buy happiness, but it can make you awfully comfortable while you’re being miserable.” This is true. However, it doesn’t mean that you stop earning or stop growing. Money is indeed necessary but just don’t make it an addiction.



Balance work and life: Professional and personal life are two different things and should be treated that way only. Never bring your office work, gossips, or tensions at home. Also, avoid doing the otherwise. If you do so, the consequences that will appear will definitely disturb you terribly. A balance should always be there along with a positive thought that whatever happens, happens for a reason and that too for a good one.