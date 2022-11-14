live

Tiny Particles Present In Air You Are Breathing May Up Risk of Sudden Heart Attacks: Study

India's national capital and nearby states are in the grip of deadly air pollution. The AQI reached 500 this month, making it one of the worst cities to breathe in. The polluted air not only makes it difficult for a person to breathe but also damages respiratory organs.

In a recent study, experts have shown that increased concentrations of tiny particles in the air can trigger cardiac arrests, sudden heart attack risks, and also major damage to the lungs, making the need to cut air pollution levels around the world even more urgent. The main component of the polluted air - PM2.5 particles, which can be easily inhaled, was studied by the researchers, and they found out that these particles present in the air can lead to a host of health problems, including autoimmune diseases. Speaking to the media, epidemiologist Joel Aik said that they ate clear evidence of a short-term association of PM2.5 with cardiac arrest, which can sometimes turn fatal and result in sudden death.

