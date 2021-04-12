The number of coronavirus infections in India is constantly increasing, and the outbreak even led to a vaccine shortage. In a bid to combat the surge in coronavirus cases, India will observe a four-day ‘vaccine festival’ or Tika Utsav in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a virtual meeting with the chief ministers on Thursday, said that this festival must be celebrated from April 11-14 to inoculate a maximum number of people. Also Read - 44 Members of Supreme Court Tests Positive For COVID-19; Judges To Function From Home

The first day of the vaccine festival i.e. April 11 marks the birth anniversary of social activist Jyotiba Phule and April 14 (the last day of the festival) marks the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar. “We should vaccinate as many eligible people as possible through a special campaign and decide on zero wastage. If there is zero wastage in four days during ‘Tika Utsav’, it will also increase our vaccination capacity,” PM Modi said. Also Read - Gujarat Heading Towards A Health Emergency, Warns High Court Amid Surge In Cases

Here’s How The States Responded To Vaccine Festival

Several states, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, were in support of the initiative, reports suggest that some leaders of the opposition criticized it. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government kickstarted the ‘Tika Utsav’ with 6000 vaccination centres in the state. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar aims to vaccinate nearly four lakh people during the festival.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government questioned the idea of the ‘vaccine festival’ as the State is rapidly shutting down due to a shortage of vaccines in the state. While Nana Patole, chief of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) believes that ramping up the vaccination drive is the need of the hour, how the worst-hit state can run a successful drive if they don’t have enough doses. Also Read - Why Are India’s COVID-19 Cases Flaring Up So Sharply - Experts Explain

India Records Highest Single Day Spike

India hit a new coronavirus infection record with 1,68,912 new cases, the highest single-day rise so far, taking the total tally of cases to 1,35,27,717, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has fallen below 90 per cent. The active cases have surpassed the 12-lakh mark, while the death toll increased to 1,70,179 with 904 daily new fatalities, the highest since October 18, 2020, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 33rd day in a row, the active cases have increased to 12,01,009, comprising 8.88 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 89.86 per cent.

The 904 new fatalities include 349 from Maharashtra, 122 from Chhattisgarh, 67 from Uttar Pradesh, 59 from Punjab, 54from Gujarat, 48 from Delhi, 40 from Karnataka, 24 from Madhya Pradesh, 22 from Tamil Nadu, 21 from Jharkhand, 16 each from Kerala and Haryana and 10 each from Rajasthan and West Bengal.

A total of 1,70,179 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 57,987 from Maharashtra, 12,908 from Tamil Nadu, 12,889 from Karnataka, 11,283 from Delhi, 10,400 from West Bengal, 9,152 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,507 from Punjab, and 7,300 from Andhra Pradesh. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.