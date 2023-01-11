live

Three Years Into Pandemic, Does COVID Still Represents Global Emergency? WHO To Decide

China is currently in the grip of a new COVID wave after the country dismantled its zero-COVID policy.

In 2019, the world saw the emergence of a highly infectious and probably the worst virus outbreak. SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19 infection took the entire world in its grip within no time. From people battling to keep their lungs working to healthcare workers trying to provide as much effort as they can in order to save a life, the first two years of the highly lethal 'respiratory disease-causing' virus attack will be encrypted in the history of mankind.

But how is the situation right now? It is still a global emergency? The World Health Organisation (WHO) committee has decided to meet on 27 January in order to take a look at whether the COVID-19 pandemic still represents an emergency on a global level or not. Currently, the latest updates say that the virus is mutating faster than thought, which is when even fully vaccinated people are catching the infection. However, in these infection post-vaccination cases, experts say that the chances of developing severe and life-threatening complications are rare.

Follow this space to stay updated with how COVID is making a comeback in some countries, and how those countries including others who are at risk are fighting the surge.

LIVE UPDATES