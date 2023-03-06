Three Layer Medical Protection To Be Provided For Char Dham Yatris

There are many health challenges faced by pilgrims along the strenuous route, including health emergencies such as fainting, stroke, cardiac arrest, high blood pressure and others.

The Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya hinted at the upcoming three-layered healthcare structure to ensure that the pilgrims embarking on the Char Dham Yatra are provided with medical support on their journey.

This came after a meeting with the Health Minister of Uttarakhand Dhan Singh Rawat. Reportedly, the state minister requested support from the central government for developing a health and emergency infrastructure for the lakhs of pilgrims who undertake the Char Dham yatra every year.

Mandaviya informed that a strong network of advanced ambulances and stroke vans will be made available to ensure that stroke management and treatment can start on the way to the health facility.

Reportedly, these ambulances will be stationed at different points on the yatra route, the union minister informed. He informed that PG students from medical colleges from across the country are proposed to be deployed as part of the strengthened healthcare infrastructure and will act as first responders.

"This experience will also act as a skill and capacity-building exercise for the PG students," Mandaviya said.

The minister also informed that drones will be used to provide emergency medicine in the higher altitudes of the yatra.

The Char Dham Yatra or pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath, nestled high up in the Himalayas.

High altitude and health

Studies published in the journal American Heart Association have shown that visiting high-altitude locations may be dangerous for people with high blood pressure or certain heart conditions. As per experts, many people are familiar with the symptoms of acute mountain sickness such as headaches, dizziness, nausea and weakness. However, experts believe that people might be less aware of the stress placed on the body and particularly the heart and lungs when people with cardiovascular disease travel to mountainous regions where there is a reduction in oxygen availability compared to sea-level conditions.