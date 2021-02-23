Several Indian states have been witnessing a resurgence in Covid-19 cases amidst the nationwide vaccination reigniting fears of a potential second wave across the country. Karnataka is one of the states that are seeing the emergence of new Covid-19 clusters over the past few days. Bengaluru the capital of Karnataka has reported three Covid clusters in less than 10 days. The third Covid cluster was reported from a multi-block apartment in the city with 10 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus civic body Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad said on Monday. According to a statement from the Commissioner office as