Several Indian states have been witnessing a resurgence in Covid-19 cases amidst the nationwide vaccination, reigniting fears of a potential second wave across the country. Karnataka is one of the states that are seeing the emergence of new Covid-19 clusters over the past few days. Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, has reported three Covid clusters in less than 10 days. The third Covid cluster was reported from a multi-block apartment in the city, with 10 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, civic body Commissioner, N. Manjunath Prasad, said on Monday. Also Read - India's COVID-19 cases resurge: Azim Premji, Congress ask Centre to involve pvt players to speed up vaccination

According to a statement from the Commissioner office, as many as 1,500 people live in the S.J.R. Watermark Apartments, in Ambalipura at Bellandur of Mahadevpura Zone, where the latest Covid cluster was found. This apartment complex comprises nine blocks, out of which six have been declared a containment zone by the Bengaluru civic body. The 10 cases came to light between February 15 and 22, Prasad said in the statement. Also Read - COVID-19 resurgence in Maharashtra: State braces for war against contagion, tough measures announced

Earlier on February 13, a Covid cluster was found at Manjushree Nursing College near Kaval Byrasandra in Bengaluru, where 42 students of the total 210 students tested coronavirus positive. Most of these students are from Kerala. Also Read - World's first Covid-19 human challenge study to begin in UK: What's it all about?

On February 15, another cluster was found at S.N.N. Raj Lakeview Apartments in Bommanahalli, where as many as 104 residents tested positive, 96 of them above the age of 60 years. Total 1,052 people live in the apartments. Another cluster of 49 nursing students was reported at Ullal in the first week of February.

Covid clusters not really mean a second wave: Experts

With several Covid clusters being reported in Bengaluru, fear has gripped people that a second wave of Covid-19 pandemic might be lurking around. However, members of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) said it was too early to call it a second wave.

Last week, Dr M K Sudarshan, Chairman of the TAC, told a leading newspaper that the results of the second sero-survey which is expected at the end of February could provide a better clarity on the possibility of a second wave.

Noted virologist Dr V Ravi, who is also a member of the TAC, echoed the same. If some cluster cases cross a critical point, then can be called a second wave, but the present cluster outbreaks in the state cannot be interpreted as a second wave of infections, he said during a workshop held recently to sensitise media on Covid vaccination.

When a series of cluster events occur, then there’s a need to watch out for a second wave, which all depends on how individuals behave and how fast the health system acts in containing cases, he added.

Meanwhile, a total of 317 new Covid cases were reported in the last 24 hours across Karnataka, taking the state’s tally to 9,48,466, the state health bulletin reported on Monday. Of these 181 fresh cases were registered in Bengaluru, taking the city’s Covid tally to 4,03,943. This shows that despite the emergence of the clusters, the state’s daily Covid-19 number has not seen a significant bump.