Three COVID-19 Vaccines Provide Higher And Longer Protection Against Omicron Than Two

But how long the protection from the third COVID-19 vaccine dose will last? Are we going to need more boosters in the future?

Have you got your COVID-19 booster dose? If you haven't received the third dose yet, get it soon. It will give you better protection against more dangerous SARS-CoV-2 variants, including Omicron. A new study has suggested that two vaccine doses offer only limited and short-lived protection against the COVID-19 Omicron variant, which is the dominant variant now.

The study, conducted by researchers at Statens Serum Institut, Copenhagen, Denmark, was published in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine. Based on the study findings, they strongly recommend people to get a booster dose to reduce risk of Omicron infection and hospitalization.

Three COVID-19 vaccines may provide higher and longer protection against the contagious viral infection and related complications than two, the study stated.

Considering the continued emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 variants and waning vaccine durability, several other studies have supported the need for three vaccine doses to increase the protection against COVID-19 infection and hospitalization.

Will the need for more boosters arise in the future?

The UK Health Security Agency (UKSHA) in a report released early this year stated that a third dose provides high levels of protection (90 per cent) against severe disease from the Omicron variant, even in the most vulnerable older adults aged 65 and above, for around 3 months after receiving the booster.

According to the Danish researchers, more studies are needed understand the durability of a third vaccine dose after 120 days and whether subsequent boosters would be required.

Meanwhile, a few studies have suggested that one booster shot may not be enough to prevent Omicron infection, as this virus variant can evade antibodies and cause reinfection.

Countries like Israel, Germany, UK and France are already administering a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to older people, health workers and other vulnerable population.

Meanwhile, vaccine makers such as Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna have started trails for Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine candidates.