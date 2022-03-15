Threat For India? Fast Spreading Stealth Omicron Variant BA.2 Can Escape RT-PCR Test

Threat For India? Fast Spreading Stealth Omicron Variant BA.2 Can Escape RT-PCR Test

BA.2 is often called the Stealth Omicron variant because it is missing some key mutations in its spike protein which is extremely important for rapid PCR tests.

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV2), also known as the COVID-19 pandemic is an ongoing global pandemic. First identified from an outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019, this deadly virus has left the world fighting its worst healthcare battle. The virus over the years mutated several times and formed new, more lethal versions of itself. From Delta to Omicron, the world saw the emergence of several such mutations in the SARS-CoV2 virus in the past few years. Now, there is another, a more contagious strain of the Omicron variant which is giving a tough time to the healthcare workers in many parts of the world - Stealth Omicron.

What Is Stealth Omicron Variant?

The Stealth Omicron variant, also known as BA.2, is a sub-lineage of the variant. Stealth Omicron is armed with even higher transmission potential, and possibly a greater ability to evade the immune response than the original Omicron. In layman's words, Stealth Omicron is not a new variant, it is a sister-lineage of the previous Omicron variant (BA.1). Similarly like the BA.1, the Stealth Omicron or BA.2 also carries over 30 worrisome mutations which makes it equally lethal and contagious. However, there is part of this sub-lineage that can be a cause of worry for the experts. BA.2 can escape the RT-PCR test. How? let's find that out.

Stealth Omicron Variant BA.2 Can Escape RT-PCR Test

BA.2 is often called the Stealth Omicron variant because it is missing some key mutations in its spike protein which is extremely important for rapid PCR tests. Mutations are extremely common in the COVID-19 virus, and it is majorly seen in the Omicron variant. This usually results in the deletion in the"S" or spike gene in those who get infected. This is what shows up in the RT-PCR test, making it visible about which variant has infected you. This deletion of the "S" gene is missing is lacking in BA.2, which is why it can easily escape the RT-PCR tests.