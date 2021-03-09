In a shocking incident, thousand of people in the USA reportedly got the wrong dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine Pfizer. According to the media reports, some 4,300 people in California received less of the Pfizer vaccine than they should have. The reports added that other than the wrong dosage issue, many people also complained that there was a scarcity of syringes in the mass vaccination site, due to which not everyone was administered the COVID-19 vaccine. Also Read - Man collapses, dies after taking first dose of COVID-19 vaccine shot in Goregaon, Mumbai

What is the optimal dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine Pfizer? The health experts have noted that the recommended amount of dosage for the Pfizer vaccine is 0.3-mL. The media reported that the people who had visited the vaccination site in California were only administered with 0.2 ml of the Pfizer vaccine. Also Read - Is it safe to not wear a mask after getting fully vaccinated for COVID-19? Experts explain

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine – Everything To Know

The UK regulators authorized the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine created by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech. According to the study reports, the vaccine is 95% effective against the novel coronavirus. The main ingredient of the Pfizer vaccine is the messenger RNA that is responsible for carrying the required instructions for the cells to make the virus’s spike protein. How long does the immune memory last? According to the researchers, it can last for a minimum of six months. How many vaccine shots are required for becoming fully immune? The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose vaccine shot and a person can get the immunity seven days after the second shot. What are the probable side effects of the Pfizer vaccine? Some of the common side effects of the vaccine are – fatigue, headache, pain at the injection site, and mild fever. But these are all short-term side effects and are not life-threatening. Also Read - COVID-19 survivors may suffer from long-term cognitive complications: Experts warn

US Coronavirus Cases Surpass 29 Million Mark

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the US topped 29 million on Monday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. California reported the largest number of cases among the states, standing at 3,599,689. Texas confirmed 2,695,653 cases, followed by Florida with 1,944,995 cases, New York with 1,694,651 cases, and Illinois with more than 1.1 million cases. Other states with over 650,000 cases include Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Arizona, New Jersey, Tennessee, Indiana, and Michigan, the CSSE data showed.

The US remains the nation worst hit by the pandemic, with the world’s most cases and deaths, making up nearly 25 per cent of the global caseload and more than 20 per cent of the global deaths. US Covid-19 cases reached 20 million on January 1, and have increased by 9 million in more than two months.