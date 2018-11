In case you are living in a noisy area or spending hours at a noisy workplace, this is a troubling news for you. A recent study has alerted that those with chronic exposure to excess noise pollution may increase the risk of heart disease and stroke by activating a brain region involved in stress response, highlighted a recent media report. Not just that, too much noise promotes blood vessel inflammation, pointed out researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital in the US.

According to a recent media report, the findings revealed that people with highest levels of chronic noise exposure in areas like highways and airports had more risk of suffering from cardiovascular events like heart attacks and strokes. The researchers said that this study has offered much needed insight into the biological mechanisms of the well-known interplay between cardiovascular disease and chronic noise exposure, which, however, is poorly understood by many.

“A growing body of research reveals an association between ambient noise and cardiovascular disease, but the physiological mechanisms behind it have remained unclear,” reportedly said Azar Radfar, a research fellow at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

“We believe our findings offer an important insight into the biology behind this phenomenon,” Radfar added, according to the media report.