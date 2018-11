Till now all we knew about our body’s immune system was limited to the mechanism that safeguards our body against contamination and cancer. Experts say that T cells in our body play an important role in the immune system and these don’t work legitimately, inflammation increases in the brain. Common men hardly understand and know about these intricate properties. The findings of this new study are all set to change the scenario. A group of scientists from the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience and Amsterdam (UMC) have displayed detailed information about the location of these T cells in the brain, how they appear and the kinds of inflammatory proteins (cytokines) they produce and the ways they can be controlled.

The experts have basically shown the nature of how T cells protect the brain against harmful viruses, points out a recent media report. According to the researchers, the findings of this study could actually prominently figure out the immune system’s role in several brain disorders.

Researcher and neurologist in training Joost Smolders reportedly said: “If we understand the rules of the game, which T cells in the brain adhere to, then we can understand how T cells deviate from this in brain disorders. This can lead to advances in the understanding and treatment of diseases such as multiple sclerosis, but also in the treatment of tumors in the brain.” This srudy has been published in the journal Nature Communications. The study has been financially backed up by the MS Research Foundation.

Smolders reportedly added: “For the understanding of the role of the immune system in brain disorders, a donor program such as the NBB is of crucial importance. The quality of the material makes unique research possible.”