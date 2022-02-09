How to Prevent Lung Damage In Severe COVID-19

This Old Drug May Protect Against Lung Injury, Blood Clots In Severe COVID-19

Read on to know more about this old drug may benefit severe COVID-19 patients.

In severe cases, COVID-19 can cause lung complications such as pneumonia, and eventually acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), a form of lung failure. A preclinical study has suggested that disulfiram, an FDA-approved drug that has been in clinical use for more than 70 years, may protect against lung injury and the risk of blood clots in severe COVID-19 and other disorders that cause immune-mediated damage to the lungs. Researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory reported their study findings in a paper published in JCI Insight.

In the preclinical study, the researchers found that the drug disulfiram protected rodents from immune-mediated lung injury in two separate models of this type of injury: COVID-19 infection and a lung failure syndrome called TRALI that rarely occurs after blood transfusion.

As explained by the researchers, both these types of lung injury are partly driven by formation of web-like structures called neutrophil extracellular traps, or NETs by immune cells. While these structures can trap and kill infectious organisms, it can cause harm to lung tissue and blood vessels, leading to edema (accumulation of fluid in the lungs) and development of blood clots. The drug disulfiram blocks one of the steps in NETs formation, they stated.

Disulfiram: Know more about this old drug

Disulfiram was originally used in the production of rubber before it was investigated as an anti-parasite treatment. In 1951, the US FDA approved the compound as a deterrent to alcohol consumption for people with alcohol use disorder, following incidental observations that people taking it became mildly sick whenever they drank alcohol.

Later in 2020, scientists also found that disulfiram can inhibit part of the inflammatory process that leads to NET formation by white blood cells called neutrophils. This follows the testing of disulfiram as a NET blocker.

Disulfiram interferes with gasdermin D, a molecule needed to produce NETs, and thus no NETs are formed after disulfiram treatment, said Dr. Mikala Egeblad, professor and cancer center co-leader at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.

Disulfiram tested inTRALI and COVID-19 models

In lab-dish experiments, disulfiram was found highly effective in reducing the formation of NETs by human and mouse neutrophils. The researchers then tested it in models of TRALI and COVID-19, two diseases that are often linked to extensive NET formation and fatal lung damage.

In mice, they found that disulfiram treatment a day before and then again three hours before TRALI induction allowed 95 per cent of the animals to survive, compared to just 40 per cent of those not treated with the drug.

Disulfiram apparently reduced NET formation, which helped blocked the progressive damage to lung tissue and vessels, the researchers explained.

Further, the research team tested disulfiram in a golden hamster model of COVID-19. They found that disulfiram treatment a day before or a day after infection with the novel coronavirus led to a significantly reduction in NET formation and scar-like tissue formation (fibrosis) in the lungs. They also observed gene activity changes suggesting a significant reduction in the harmful inflammatory response without affecting the antiviral immunity.

In comparison, dexamethasone that is widely used in severe-COVID-19 treatment did less to protect lung tissue from disease-related changes and led to higher levels of SARS-CoV-2 in the lungs.

Currently there are not very effective treatment options for COVID-related lung injury. Therefore, disulfiram appears to be worth investigating further in this regard, particularly in severe COVID-19 patients, noted Dr. Robert Schwartz, an associate professor of medicine in the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Weill Cornell Medicine.

While other researchers have also started small clinical trials of disulfiram in COVID-19 patients, the results have not yet been published, he noted.

With inputs from agencies

