Seems like COVID-19 pandemic is not going to end anytime soon, as the disease is spreading without showing any signs of slowing down. Unfortunately, there is no vaccine or cure as yet and so the only way to keep yourself safe is by adopting the standard precautionary practices recommended by the health authorities. You must also watch out for the signs and symptoms so that you can get yourself tested at the earliest. Early treatment is vital because as the disease progresses, it can cause serious complications and even death. Currently, most of the COVID-19 testing is done by collecting swab samples from the suspected patients. However, this method takes hours to deliver the results. The good news is that scientists have come up with a new testing method that can visually detect the presence of coronavirus in just 10 minutes.

The brainchild of a team of US scientists led by an Indian-origin researcher, the experimental diagnostic test for COVID-19 does not require the use of any advanced laboratory techniques. It uses a simple assay containing plasmonic gold nanoparticles to detect a colour change when the virus is present.

The team from the University of Maryland School of Medicine is led by Dipanjan Pan, professor of diagnostic radiology and nuclear medicine and paediatrics.

How the new test is done

After obtaining a nasal swab or saliva sample from a patient, the RNA is extracted from the sample via a simple process that takes about 10 minutes. The test then uses a highly specific molecule attached to the gold nanoparticles to detect a particular protein, which is part of the genetic sequence that is unique to the novel coronavirus. As the biosensor binds to the virus’s gene sequence, the gold nanoparticles react by turning the liquid reagent from purple to blue.

Many of the diagnostic tests currently in use cannot detect the virus until several days after infection. This is also the reason why there is a significant rate of false negative results. The new test may be able to detect RNA material from the virus as early as the first day of infection, the developers claimed.

Dr Pan is planning to have a meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) within the next month for getting an emergency use authorisation for the test. Their study appeared in the American Chemical Society’s nanotechnology journal ACS Nano.

All you need to know about the coronavirus test

If you suspect that you have the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, inform your doctor first. There are many ways to collect a sample from you for coronavirus testing.

Swab Test: In this method, a swap sample is collected from your nose or throat for coronavirus testing.

Nasal Aspirate: Here your doctor will inject a saline solution into your nose and then take the sample via gentle suction.

Tracheal Aspirate: In this case, a sample is collected directly from the lungs. A thin, lighted tube, called a bronchoscope, is pushed through your mouth down to your lungs to collect the sample.

Sputum Test: For this sample collection method, you may be asked to cough up some sputum so that your doctor can check it for the coronavirus.

Antibody test: The COVID-19 infection can be detected through a blood test too. A serology blood test specifically identifies the antibody immunoglobulin G, or IgG, a protein that the body produces in the late stages of infection. This antibody test helps identify if a person has had the novel coronavirus as well as gauge how long protective antibodies last within the body following an infection.

With inputs from IANS