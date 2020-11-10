Will we have a COVID-19 vaccine this year? As 2020 gets closer to its end this seems like unrealistic. Even when vaccines do come out this year it may take another year for common people to get vaccinated. A major challenge would be to distribute the doses to people in rural and remote regions which have less access to healthcare than their urban counterparts. Here's the good news! Researchers at Columbia University have developed a nasal spray that could help bridge the gap in areas where mass vaccination won’t be possible. It can be inhaled by individuals to get protected