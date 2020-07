Enzymatica claimed that spraying ColdZyme onto the mouth and throat could lower the risk of infection, and decrease the viral load locally.

Washing hands frequently with soap and water, wearing face masks, avoiding crowded places, disinfecting the house regularly, eating healthy – you might have been following all these precautionary measures to protect yourself and your family from the novel coronavirus. What else you can do to stay safe? Probably use a mouth spray. A new study has shown that ColdZyme – a mouth manufactured by Sweden-based life science company Enzymatica AB – can deactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Oxford COVID-19 vaccine: Phase I/II clinical trials show it’s safe and boosts immunity

Classified as a medical device, ColdZyme consists of a barrier solution predominantly made up of glycerol and trypsin, which is obtained from Atlantic cod. The company claims that it can offer a protective barrier against harmful viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, in the oral cavity. The mouth spray has been shown to help reduce cold symptoms and duration of illness in a previous study. Also Read - Serological survey says 77 per cent Delhiites susceptible to COVID-19

ColdZyme can deactivates SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus by 98.3%

Enzymatica conducted a virucidal efficacy suspension test using ColdZyme against SARS-CoV-2. It found that the mouth spray was able to deactivate the novel coronavirus by 98.3 per cent (1.76 log10) in 20 minutes. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 11,55,191 as death toll reaches 28,084

“Furthermore, no cytotoxicity was detected for ColdZyme at any dilution tested. The study was conducted by the US company Microbac Laboratories Inc — an independent, accredited and certified laboratory,” the company stated in an official release.

SARS-CoV-2 actively replicates in the throat and shows high viral shedding even during mild symptoms. Enzymatica claims that spraying ColdZyme onto the mouth and throat could lower the risk of infection, and decrease the viral load locally. Lowered viral load may decrease viral shedding and thus minimize the spread of disease, it added.

“Even if the current in vitro results cannot be directly translated into clinical efficacy, it is very interesting that ColdZyme is able to effectively deactivate SARS-CoV-2 in vitro since it constitutes a proof-of-principle that can be taken further into clinical studies. Thus, the results indicate that ColdZyme can offer a protective barrier against SARS-CoV-2,” said Claus Egstrand, Enzymatica’s Chief Operating Officer in the release.

ColdZyme effective against other coronaviruses

According to the company, a previous in vitro study conducted using the same method also found ColdZyme effective against another coronavirus, HCoV-229E, one of the causes of the common cold. Together, these studies indicate that ColdZyme can be effective against a variety of viruses within the corona family.

A study conducted in Germany last year showed that ColdZyme significantly reduced cold symptoms and improved quality of life in people with the common cold, compared to the control group. The participants were asked to use ColdZyme (two sprays, six times per day). Over the course of seven days, researchers observed that ColdZyme significantly improved sore throat, nose congestion, and headache symptoms. Use of ColdZyme also significantly improved quality of life and significantly shortened disease duration.

Enzymatica AB develops and sells health care products for primarily conditions of the ear-nose-and-throat region. These products are based on a barrier technology that includes marine enzymes. ColdZyme, a mouth spray against the common cold, is the company’s first product.

Post the release of this study on ColdZyme, shares of Enzymatica have reportedly jumped 67 per cent in Stockholm.