As the world slowly comes out of the unprecedented lockdown, the fear of the COVID-19 still lingers in people's mind. While people continue to follow social guidelines and keep themselves safe from the deadly disease, the various mutations are making people worried about the outcome of the disease. Scientists are also working tirelessly to come up with possible treatments to eradicate the disease. In an effort to combat the variants of coronavirus, researchers have found a new way that may fight against all variants. A new study published in the journal Nature Medicine has found a monoclonal antibody "cocktail" may help neutralize the coronavirus.

A Cocktail To Combat COVID-19

The antibody cocktail developed at Vanderbilt University Medical Centre (VUMC) is found to be against all variants of the virus, including the more contagious UK and Brazil strains. Mayo Clinic explains that monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-produced molecules engineered to serve as substitute antibodies, which gained prominence after former US President Donald Trump was treating using the same technology after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Researchers, in the new-cell culture studies, determined whether monoclonal antibodies could neutralize highly transmissible variants of COVID like the UK, South Africa, Brazil and more. As per the results, most monoclonal antibodies that have been developed have shown "diminished neutralizing potency." However, these highly neutralizing antibody cocktails showed intact or only mildly reduced activity against the variants tested. The study results indicated alleviated neutralization of variants containing E884K mutation by antibodies.

James Crowe, Director of the Vanderbilt Vaccine Center (VVC) said, "This study highlights the importance of rationally designed antibody cocktails that those we developed. We chose two antibodies to create a mixture that specifically would resist escape by SARS-CoV-2."

Are UK And Brazil COVID Variants More Dangerous?

UK variant, known as the B.1.1.7 variant, which is believed to have originated in Britain, was initially considered more lethal than the initial variant of the coronavirus. With predictions like the UK variant become the dominant strain by the end of March, it can be said that it is more lethal than some strains of COVID-19. Research has shown that while the UK variant might be more contagious, the vast majority of Covid cases are not fatal.

Brazil coronavirus variant has appeared to be more contagious and may evade immunity. Preliminary studies suggest that the new variants of the coronavirus are more infectious than the previous strains of the disease.

Vaccines being distributed in India are believed to be effective against the new strains of the virus. This means that the massive rollout underway might be able to mitigate the risk. Meanwhile, people must continue to practice social distancing and covering their faces with masks to avoid the infection of the deadly disease, COVID-19.