As the world slowly comes out of the unprecedented lockdown the fear of the COVID-19 still lingers in people’s mind. While people continue to follow social guidelines and keep themselves safe from the deadly disease the various mutations are making people worried about the outcome of the disease. Scientists are also working tirelessly to come up with possible treatments to eradicate the disease. In an effort to combat the variants of coronavirus researchers have found a new way that may fight against all variants. A new study published in the journal Nature Medicine has found a monoclonal antibody “cocktail” may