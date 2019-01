Eggs have been hailed as one of the best, cheapest and tastiest source of nutrients across the world. It is no wonder then that eggs are always recommended for everyone — from kids to pregnant and fitness freaks to those with diabetes and other health conditions. Now, a new study conducted in China finds that eating an egg a day may lower risk of cardiovascular disease. The study found that those who ate an egg daily had an 18 per cent lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease. The research published in the journal HeartEarlier mentions that there have been several misconceptions about egg consumption and heart disease.

For long, doctors had warned patients against eating too many eggs, believing that despite containing high-quality protein and other positive nutritional components, they also have high amounts of cholesterol, which was thought might be harmful. But further research has now been carried out to determine the exact relationship between eating eggs and cardiovascular disease. During the study, researchers found that eating about an egg a day related to a lower risk of heart disease compared with not eating eggs. Participants who ate up to one egg daily had a 26 per cent lower risk of hemorrhagic stroke. Additionally, the egg eaters had a 28 per cent lower risk of dying from this type of stroke. Finally, egg eaters also enjoyed a 12 per cent reduced risk of ischemic heart disease.

Other health benefits of eggs

A study published in Metabolism observed how an egg breakfast, compared with a breakfast of similar calories, has been shown to lead to greater feelings of fullness and reduced food intake at later meals, resulting in a significant reduction in BMI and waist circumference.

Eggs can also boost memory and reduce the risk of dementia.

With 6 gm protein in a single egg, it provides us with adequate protein required for building muscles and repairing tissues. If you want good hair and skin, you need to up your protein intake and an easy way to do that is to eat an egg every day.

Egg yolks are rich sources of zinc, iron, vitamins A, B and D, riboflavin, calcium, iron, phosphorous, lutein for good eye health and choline for brain development.

A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition suggested that eating up to 12 eggs a week does not increase cardiovascular risk factors in people with pre-diabetes or Type-2 diabetes. People with Type-2 diabetes tend to have higher levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol or cholesterol which is a risk factor for heart diseases. The findings of the research showed that eggs have little effect on the levels of cholesterol in the blood of people eating them.