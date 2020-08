If you feel unwell or experience any symptoms like cough, fever, fatigue, body ache and loss of smell/taste, you need to wear a face mask.

To keep yourself safe from COVID-19, you need to take all the safety precautions seriously. Social distancing, frequent washing of hands and wearing a face mask are all important measures that you must diligently follow in the new pandemic-ridden world that we are all living in currently. Against this scenario, infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, at a recent virtual event, stressed that people need to at least wear a face mask to reduce transmission of this virus. He also advocates use of force to implement this.

According to Dr fauci, to get over the first wave of the contagion and to return to a semblance of normal life, everybody needs to wear a face mask. He concedes that social distancing the the most important safety measure. But as things open up and people go back to normal life, close physical contact may be unavoidable. In such a scenario, face masks become essential. Also Read - Watch the COVID19 Health Summit on WION

Here, let us see why exactly you need to wear a face mask. Also Read - Oral cancer drug may help combat COVID-19: Clinical trial on

Face masks put a barrier between you and the rest of the world

When you are out in public, you never know who may suddenly sneeze or cough. Experts say that even talking can disperse the virus in the air. So, your best bet to come out of this pandemic safe is to always wear a protective covering on your face. It is a physical barrier between you and others.

It will help you get back to normal life faster

When you wear sa face mask, it not only offers you protection but also keeps others safe. In a post-lockdown scenario when you will be coming into contact with many people, this is very important. It will help reduce transmission and flatten the curve.

Face mask makes it difficult for you to touch your face

The COVID-19 virus attaches itself to your mucous membranes. This is why it is necessary to keep your hands away from your mouth, nose and eyes. If you wear a face mask, you will not be able to touch your face. This keeps you safe from infection.

It will keep others safe if you are asymptomatic

According to scientists, asymptomatic carriers are unknowingly spreading the disease to thousands of people. Since you don’t know if you are one, the safest option to keep others safe is to wear a face mask. This will significantly bring down transmission of the virus.

It will protect you if you are a caregiver

If a family member is sick, you need to take care of him or her. But this also increases your risk of getting the disease significantly. But a protective covering on your face will offer you a certain degree of immunity against the virus. Always wear a face mask around the house if any family member is unwell or has symptoms of COVID-19.

It is a must in high risk situations

If you feel unwell or experience any symptoms like cough, fever, fatigue, body ache and loss of smell/taste, you need to wear a face mask. If you are a health worker or live in an area where there are lots of cases, don’t even think of stepping out without a face covering.