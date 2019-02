Popular Television actress Mouni Roy has captured many hearts owing to her envious looks. The actress who was also seen in soaps like ‘Kasturi,’ ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,’ ‘Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev,’ ‘Naagin’ and ‘Naagin 2,’ and many more, is a fitness enthusiast. She does stretching to stay fit. Here, we tell you why you should stretch to stay fit and fine.

Stretching helps you increase flexibility and joint range of motion. So, if your muscles become flexible then you will be able to enhance your daily performance. You will be able to do your day-to-day activities like bending, lifting, and other activities with ease. Furthermore, flexibility tends to diminish as you get older, but you can regain it by opting for stretching. Stretching on daily basis will help you increase your blood flow to muscles. Blood flowing to your muscles brings nourishment and gets rid of waste byproducts which are present in your muscle tissue. Improved circulation can help shorten your recovery time, in case you had any muscle injuries.

Stretching can also help you correct your posture. A wrong posture can invite back pain and other health issues. So, do stretching to enhance it. Since, frequent stretching can keep your muscles from getting tight, allowing you to maintain proper posture. Ta da, you will be able to reduce your discomfort and pain. Moreover, stretching can also help you manage stress and relax you!

You will also be able to improve your coordination if you stretch every day. Maintaining the full range-of-motion through your joints helps you balance better. An improved balance will keep you mobile and cut down your chances of falls and injuries. Look at Mouni here, she has successfully managed to motivate us!

You can opt for stretching under the guidance of your expert. Also, you should avoid it, if you have any major health problems. Those who have suffered an acute muscle strain should avoid stressing their muscles further, by doing activities which involve stretching. You should allow your injured muscles to rest because stretching muscle may result in further injury. If you have bone fracture then don’t do it. The fracture site needs time to heal. Stretching muscles that surround this injured area can put added pressure on your bones and delay its healing. When you sprain your joint, you overstretch your ligaments which stabilize the bones that form the joint. For this reason, stretching early after a joint sprain should be avoided.