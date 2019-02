Gurmeet Choudhary who was seen in soaps like ‘Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi,’ ‘Ramayan,’ and many more, swears by his fitness routine. The talented actor is one of the most popular actors of the Television industry and enjoys a massive fan following. The actor who made his Bollywood debut with the movie ‘Khamoshiyan’, has won many hearts due to his impeccable acting. For Gurmeet, fitness is a way of life and believes in leading a healthy life. Gurmeet takes his fitness routine seriously and always manages to inspire us. We tell you how the chivalrous actor stays fit and fine.

You will spot Gurmeet doing battle rope workouts here. This is an intense one which will help you get a total body workout. The high intensity, high-speed movements which you are required to do while using ropes will up your cardiovascular capacity very quickly. With your forearms, biceps, triceps and shoulders moving at a high speed under tension you, will burn a lot of calories and get a toned body. Rope training will help you enhance your timing and coordination, which can help you do your day-to-day activities with ease. Furthermore, you can also add jumps, shuffles, kneeling, and moving backwards and forwards into your rope training to make it a functional workout. It will also help you improve your grip strength and engage your core muscles.

Not only this, but Gurmeet also does weight training. It can help increase strength in connective tissues and joints. Strong joints, ligaments, and tendons will allow you to prevent injuries. You will also be able to grill your fat if you take it up. Furthermore, weight-training release endorphins. Endorphins are the neurotransmitters which improve mood and fight depression. An increased in endorphins naturally reduces stress. Endorphins also stimulate your mind, improving alertness and boosting energy. So, just make sure that you do it under the guidance of your trainer.

Here, Gurmeet can also be seen doing barbell row exercises. The barbell row tends to target your upper back muscles—middle and lower traps along with your stabilizer muscles in the back of your shoulders—helping to pull your shoulders back. If there is a strength imbalance between your chest and your back, your shoulders will hunch forward. You will be able to build more strength, muscle, and power from head to toe as it will give you total body workout. So, get going now and start working out right away! This will help you lead a healthy life! Note- in case you are suffering from any health issues then consult your doctor before taking up any exercise routine.