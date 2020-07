The coronavirus pandemic has affected everyone’s life, and brought about new changes in our daily routine. According to health experts, maintaining social distancing and practicing good hygiene are the best ways to stay safe and avoid the contagious viral infection. Therefore, since the COVID-19 outbreak, many things have become a new normal in our life such as frequent hand washing, or using hand rub, wearing a mask outside the house, taking a bath and washing clothes after coming back home from work or grocery shopping, etc. But what about the fruits, vegetables and grocery items that you bought from the market? Do you wash them before storing them in the fridge? Also Read - COVID antibody testing facility now available across India: Things you should know before you take the test

Why you should wash your groceries?

There are high chances that those essential items that you bought from different stores or shopkeepers might have been exposed to the contagious strain of the coronavirus. Think about the number of people who might have come in contact with these products, the farmers, workers, vendors, wholesalers, retailers and other people involved in the transportation. As the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing rapidly, it is likely that your fruits, vegetables and groceries may be contaminated. The risk is higher for people residing in metro cities, like Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai. So, make sure to wash and clean your fruits, vegetables and other grocery items as soon as you bring them home. But do it properly.

How to clean your groceries

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recently issued an advisory suggesting the right way to clean your fruits, vegetables and groceries. It says –