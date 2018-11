According to research, short daily meditation may alleviate Alzheimer’s symptoms. So, the mind-body therapy can alter the signs and symptoms which can cause dementia.

Living with Alzheimer’s is very difficult. It can make your life miserable. It can give a tough time your mental and physical well-being. It can hamper your quality of life. But, there is good news now! We are not kidding! Meditation can be a good solution to deal with it. Yes, if you meditate then you will be able to ease your Alzheimer’s symptoms, says this new research.

Reportedly, the researchers examined adults experiencing memory difficulties and the group of adults practised simple yoga meditation and listened to music 12 minutes each day for 12 weeks. Then, the team collected blood samples of these people for the study. After 3 months of that therapy, their blood samples revealed changes that were linked with cell ageing and Alzheimer’s disease.

According to the researchers, symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease-like a gradual decline in the ability to remember, think, and make decisions appear long after the changes in the brain that have already taken hold. The revelations were published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease. The cognitive function, memory, stress, mood, sleep, and quality of life was also observed for the research. After 12 weeks of that practice, the people in yoga meditation group increased levels of beta-amyloid 40 when compared to the people who were in the music-listening group.

Reportedly, this study also linked higher levels of beta-amyloid with enhancement in cognitive function, memory, mood, sleep, and quality of life which occurred in the meditation group. According to the authors of the research, biomarker increases were connected to improvements in cognitive function, sleep, mood, and quality of life along with functional relationships. Hence, you should try and meditate every to stay fit and fine.

