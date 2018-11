She is a fitness expert, artist, a businesswoman, a daughter and a doting mother, who doesn’t need any introduction. Yes, we are talking about the multi-talented Nawaz Modi Singhania, who is known for her toned physique and envious looks. Elegant Nawaz, who is the founder of ‘Body Art Fitness’, is also an internationally certified fitness and wellness mentor. She is also considered as one of India’s leading health and fitness icon. Nawaz joined hands with Shaina NC and Micky Mehta to spread awareness regarding health and wellness amongst Mumbaikars. She also conducted conducting a fun and energetic callisthenics workout for participants of Yoga by the Bay. Know how Nawaz manages to stay healthy and hearty.

This is how Nawaz stays fit:

Fitness is a way of life for Nawaz. It has her to improve her quality of life. “I teach all our group fitness classes in our aerobic workshops, four times a week. I make sure that I get my own workout at the same time as well. On the other days of the week, I do Pilates/ go for a long walk/ or an aqua aerobics session. Earlier, my fitness routine was more basic. There was less variety and complexity. But, my fitness routine has changed over years and it includes a variety of exercises. I see to it that I concentrate on all my body parts equally. 60 minutes of cardio is a must, with a 10-15 minute of toning segment,” says Nawaz.

Nawa, who is always in sync with her mind and body highlights, “Fitness is the oxygen I breathe,” underscores Nawaz. Hence, even at this age, Nawaz manages to look gorgeous and mesmerize us with her charming persona and attractive looks.

Women, don’t forget to follow these vital guidelines by Nawaz:

Nawaz also lays down few healthy tips for women, so that they can enhance their fitness and maintain a good bone density. “Premenstrual and menstrual bloat and weight gain can be controlled if you hydrate yourself by drinking a lot of water and cut down your salt intake. Consume more iron-rich foods like spinach, prunes, watermelon, strawberries and chicken liver. Many Indian women are anaemic, so increase your iron consumption. Calcium is important to help you to build stronger bones and to keep health conditions such as osteopenia and osteoporosis at bay. So, load up on calcium by eating calcium-rich foods like milk and milk products, sesame seeds, chia seeds, water chestnuts and coriander leaves,” concludes Nawaz.