Maharashtra is the state worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with the highest number of active cases (341887 as of today) in the country. According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) eight of the top ten districts with the highest number of active Covid-19 cases are from Maharashtra. These are Pune Mumbai Nagpur Thane Nashik Aurangabad Nanded and Ahmednagar. The other two non-Maharashtra districts are Bengaluru Urban in Karnataka and Ernakulam in Kerala. To contain the surge in coronavirus cases Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories