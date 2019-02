Reportedly, according to actress Huma Qureshi shooting for Deepa Mehta’s ‘Leila’ was difficult. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mehta, ‘Leila’ is a part of a slate of 17 original made-in-Asia shows announced by Netflix at a conference in Singapore last year. Huma will be joined by Siddharth in “Leila”.

Speaking about Huma’s fitness routine, she has come a long way. If you happen to take a look at Huma’s Instagram account then you will see that Huma is addicted to her fitness routine. No matter how busy her schedule is, she sees to it that she works out regularly and this helps her live a disease-free life. Huma, who is a fitness freak does a variety of exercises like aerial yoga, leg press, crunches and many more. The beautiful actress is always in sync with her fitness routine. So, if you also wish to get fit like Huma then get going now! Kick-off your sedentary lifestyle and embrace a healthy one.

You will see Huma doing 100 kg leg press. It is a great workout for your legs and can help you strengthen them. Your gluteals or glutes can be termed as the main group of muscles located in your buttocks. The leg press can be one of the great lower body exercises which uses your gluteal muscles as stabilizers, thus engaging and helping them gain strength. The leg press, when done correctly, allows you to fully engage your gluteal muscles during the extension or lift phase and also during the control or holding phase. Strong glutes will help you tone your butt. Furthermore, doing leg presses can help develop the shape and strength of your hamstrings. Hamstrings can be defined as the muscles that go from below your gluteal muscles and extend all the way down to your knees. Your hamstrings are engaged while you do those leg presses. Having strong hamstrings is vital for running, walking stairs, and also for doing other activities. You will also be able to move faster. Not only this, but stronger hamstrings can also help you keep injuries at bay. But, in case you have any health issues, you should consult your expert before opting for it.

Moreover, Huma does aerial yoga to enhance her wellbeing. The stretches and movements which one has to do in it can help you boost your digestive system, and heal several digestion-related issues, including constipation and indigestion. Aerial yoga may also help you move. It may strengthen those core muscles and increases spinal and shoulder flexibility. Also, it tends to improve your blood circulation as well. You will also be able to enhance your coordination, stamina and concentration.