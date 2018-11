The biologists have found genes that are affected by traumatic brain injury, which has been tied to neurotic behaviour in humans. Traumatic brain injury has been linked to depression, anxiety, and schizophrenia.

Reportedly, the researchers at the University of California examined more than 6,000 cells in 15 hippocampal cell types which is the first study of individual cell types subject to brain trauma. Every cell has the same DNA, but which genes are activated that varies among different cell types. But, among the 15 cell types are two that were previously unknown, with a unique set of active genes. The team also has given gene candidates for treating brain diseases connected with traumatic brain injuries like Alzheimer’s disease and post-traumatic stress disorder.

According to Fernando Gomez-Pinilla, co-senior author of the study, which was published in the journal Nature Communications, every cell type is different. Hundreds of genes are affected by mild traumatic brain injury, namely a concussion. These altered genes can later lead to Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and many other diseases.

In mice, the researchers reproduced a concussion-like brain injury and studied other mice that did not receive a brain injury. The researchers analysed thousands of cells in the hippocampus of both groups of mice.

The researchers observed that Brain trauma increased the level of Ttr in essentially all of the cell types, the researchers found. Reportedly, according to researchers, TTR is important to brain health and may function to bring more thyroid hormone to the brain to maintain metabolism. T4 enhanced traumatic brain injury-induced learning deficits and reversed changes in 93 genes that affect learning and memory. After brain injury, metabolism is reduced. But, do you know that the biologists think T4 may ‘reboot’ metabolism?

Reportedly, according to researchers, at least 12 of 15 cell types are negatively affected by brain trauma, some more strongly than others.