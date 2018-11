The reigning queen of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone has mesmerized the audiences with her toned physique, incredible acting and envious looks. The gorgeous diva is considered one of the fittest actresses of Bollywood, is a fitness maniac and is always in sync with her fitness and diet routine. The powerhouse of talent who has also performed may action sequences in films like ‘Bajirao Mastani,’ ‘Race 2’, ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage,’ and so on, swears by her fitness routine. The talented actress who makes it a point to lead a healthy life is known for her svelte bod and charming persona. Here, we decode her fitness regime for you.

Fitness is synonymous to Deepika Padukone. The vivacious actress who often posts her fitness pictures on Instagram believes in healthy living. The ravishing actress can be seen doing a headstand in the post below.

Doing a headstand or sirsasana can help you to enhance your well-being. It can help you to improve your focus and concentration due to which you will be able to do your real-world activities easily. It can help you to enhance your blood circulation to peepers due to which you will be able to keep your vision intact. The might headstand can help you to strengthen your arms and shoulders. It can help you to destroy stress and calm you down. This mighty asana can improve your blood flow to your digestive organs due to which you will be able to ease your digestion. Moreover, you will be able to build a strong core like Deepika Padukone if you do it on a regular basis.

So, just kick-off your sedentary lifestyle and embrace a healthy lifestyle like Deepika Padukone and stay fit and fine. Get going now if you wish to get that hot bod like Deepika!