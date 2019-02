Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Bebo of Bollywood, doesn’t need any introduction. She is one of the most successful actresses of Bollywood, who enjoys a massive fan following and is a queen of many hearts. She always makes heads turn with her power-packed performances and acting skills. Bebo, along with her best buddy Amrita Arora, is redefining fitness and they are not just giving us fitness goals, but also friendship goals. Since, they both not only party togther but exercise together as well.

Kareena and Amrita who workout together, are extremely fond of each other and they never miss any chance to spend some quality time with each other. They also love to click themselves together while partying or exercising. This latest video of Kareena and Amrita will make you hit the gym with your BFF right away! Amrita, took to her social media handle to share a video of Kareena and her exercising together and we can’t keep calm! They are giving us fitspiration! In the past as well, we have seen them working out together. Both have a toned body, and are looking stunning in their workout videos.

In the video, you will spot Kareena and Amrita doing, a dumbbell workout. It can help you cut down those excess kilos. Doing dumbbell exercises can help you burn calories and pump up your heart rate. Furthermore, you will also be able to reduce your body fat. Weight training helps build muscle, as lean muscle increases so does your metabolism. It can also help you increase the strength in your connective tissues and joints. Strong joints, ligaments, and tendons are essential to help you keep injuries at bay. It may also strengthen your back, shoulders, and core, helping to correct bad posture, to help you keep your back and spine straight. Ta da, you will be able to prevent lower back pain. So, don’t wait anymore, exercise with your buddy and stay fit!

Aren’t Bebo and Ammu, nailing it here? It is making us go awwww!

You can also see both of them doing battle rope workouts. Various studies suggest that a session of battle rope workout will help you burn around 500 calories. Yes, you have heard us here! Also, along with burning calories, you will also be able to enhance your well-being. You will be able to prevent bone and joint problems, with the help of this workout. Not only this, but it will also help you build a stronger core. With battle ropes, you will be able to instantly change from working both your legs and shoulders, to working your biceps and abs. So, that’s four different muscle groups in one set. Get going now, to stay healthy and hearty!