This Group Of Diabetes Patients Are More Likely To Land In The ICU If They Contract COVID-19

Patients who were using common diabetes-control medications when they contract COVID-19 face a lower risk of visiting the ICU.

It is known that people with diabetes are more likely to have more severe symptoms and complications if they contract COVID-19, as compared to the general population. But the risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 is likely to be more for those with long-term blood sugar history.

According to a study recently published in BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care, type 2 diabetes patients with a history of poor glycemic control are nearly 50% more likely to wind up in intensive care if they contract COVID-19 than those with better record of blood sugar levels.

Two- to three-year blood sugar history better indicate the risk of COVID-19 severity than measurements which look at a shorter period of time, said Deepak Vashishth, director of the Center for Biotechnology and Interdisciplinary Studies at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and corresponding author of the study.

In addition, the researchers found a lower risk for COVID-19 severity for patients using the common diabetes-control medication metformin, or a combination of metformin and insulin, or corticosteroids.

How does poor blood sugar control lead to COVID-19 severity?

In type 2 diabetes, the patients are unable to regulate the amount of the sugar glucose in their bloodstream without medication and managing their diet. Chronic high blood-sugar levels can impair the functions of the circulatory, nervous, and immune systems. Poor glycemic control can also cause accumulation of molecules known as advanced glycation end-products (AGEs), which can deteriorate the quality of bone over time. These molecules are known to increase oxidant stress and inflammation, which are risk factors in COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

At the time the COVID-19 pandemic began, Vashishth and his team were studying impact of diabetes on bone. They were investigating whether measurements of longitudinal glycemic control could be a more accurate predictor of bone fracture risk among diabetics than the current standard predictor that relies on measurements of bone mineral density.

Based on their findings, the research team noted that records of blood-sugar levels calculated over two to three years might also help in predicting the severity of COVID-19 in diabetes patients.

What diabetics need to do to reduce the risk of landing in the ICU?

To evaluate COVID-19-related severity in people with type 2 diabetes, the researchers looked at health records for more than 16,000 people with type 2 diabetes and COVID-19 between 2017 and 2020. Based on their records, the participants were divided into two groups: those with "adequate" longitudinal glycemic control ranging from 6 to 9%, and those with "poor" glycemic control of 9% or above over two to three years.

The found that diabetes patients with poor glycemic control were 48% more likely to require treatment in an intensive care unit. Chronic high blood-sugar level is usually tracked as the percentage of hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) found in the blood. In the study, a 1% increase in longitudinal HbA1c was found to be directly associated with a 12% increase in the risk of landing in the ICU.

Use of diabetes-control medications seem to help lower the risk of COVID-19 severity. According to the study, diabetes patients who were taking metformin when they contract COVID-19 had a 12% lower risk of visiting the ICU, while the risk was 18% lower for those on a combination of metformin and insulin, and 29% for those prescribed corticosteroids.

Diabetes is a risk factor for COVID-19-related complication, but not all diabetic patients are the same and thus they shouldn't be treated as a single population, the experts concluded.