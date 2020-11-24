Most children get their first MMR vaccination around 12 to 15 months of age and a second between 4 to 6 years of age. © Shutterstock

By end of this year or early next year, the world would likely have more than one potential vaccine candidates to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Russia’s Sputnik V, and the vaccines developed by Oxford University, Pfizer and Moderna are all in the final stages of clinical trials and are expected to be available soon. But there is still uncertainty over the safety and efficacy of these new vaccines, given that they are developed in such a short timeframe. This is also the reason why many people are hesitant to get COVID-19 vaccines, when available. This reluctance won’t be there with an existing vaccine. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 91,77,840 while death toll reaches 1,34,218

And here is the good news! The existing measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine may provide protection against COVID-19, reveals a new study published in the journal mBio. Also Read - 5 Myths about wearing a face mask you should stop believing

MMR is a two-shot vaccine usually given during childhood. Ordinarily, babies receive their first dose of the vaccine between 12-15 months of age and a second dose between ages 4 and 6. This could also explain why children have a much lower rate of COVID-19 infection and death due to the disease than adults, the study pointed out. Also Read - Dog owners more likely to get COVID-19 infection: What can you do?

Many researchers have theorised the MMR vaccine may provide protection against COVID-19. Providing further proof of this theory, the new study has shown that mumps IgG titers, or levels of IgG antibody, are inversely correlated with severity in recovered COVID-19 patients previously vaccinated with the MMR II vaccine.

MMR II vaccine and COVID-19 severity: Here’s the link

According to the researchers, MMR II contains the Edmonston strain of measles, the Jeryl Lynn (B-level) strain of mumps, and the Wistar RA 27/3 strain of rubella.

The researchers found a statistically significant inverse correlation between mumps titer levels and COVID-19 severity in people under age 42 who have had MMR II vaccinations.

For the study, the 80 subjects were divided into 2 groups: MMR II group and comparison group. The MMR II group consisted of 50 U.S. born subjects who would primarily have MMR antibodies from the MMR II vaccine. The comparison group included 30 subjects who had no record of MMR II vaccinations, and would primarily have MMR antibodies from other sources, including prior measles, mumps, and/or rubella illnesses. Here are some important points from the study results:

The researchers found a significant inverse correlation between mumps titers and COVID-19 severity within the MMR II group, but not in the comparison group.

There were no significant correlations between mumps titers and age in the MMR II group, or between severity and measles or rubella titers in either group.

Among the subjects in the MMR II group, mumps titers of 134 to 300 AU/ml were only found in those who were functionally immune or asymptomatic.

Those with mild COVID-19 symptoms had mumps titers below 134 AU/ml.

The participants with moderate COVID-19 symptoms had mumps titers below 75 AU/ml, while those who had been hospitalised and required oxygen had mumps titers below 32 AU/ml.

The statistically significant inverse correlation between mumps titers and COVID-19 indicates that MMR II vaccinations may protect against COVID-19 as well. But the researchers noted that it needs further investigation.

People above 40 may benefit from getting MMR II vaccinations

The MMR II vaccine is considered a safe vaccine with very few side effects. If it can prevent infection from COVID-19 or reduce the severity of it, it is a very high reward low risk ratio intervention, said study co-author David J. Hurley professor and molecular microbiologist at the University of Georgia.

Further he suggested that it would be prudent to vaccinate those over 40 regardless of whether or not they already have high serum MMR titers.

Maximum seropositivity is achieved through two vaccinations at least 28 days apart, he added.

With inputs from PTI