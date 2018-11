Recently surgeons have sought help of a drink containing a compound that makes tumour cells glow in order to spot and remove brain cancer safely, highlights a media report. The research was conducted on patients with suspected glioma, the most common type of brain cancer.

According to doctors, while the treatment usually involves a surgery for tumour removal for wiping out cancer as much as possible, it becomes a tough and challenging job for surgeons to identify all of the cancer cells amid healthy brain tissue. A trial presented at the National Cancer Research Institute (NCRI) cancer conference, 2018 in Glasgow, the researchers found that a fluorescent marker can help the surgeons to distinguish the most aggressive cancer cells from other brain tissue which, according to them will improve patient survival rates.

“We wanted to see if using a fluorescent marker could help surgeons objectively identify high-grade tumour cells during surgery, allowing them to remove as much cancer as possible while leaving normal brain tissue intact,” reportedly said Kathreena Kurian of the University of Bristol who presented the research.

The compound that researchers used is called 5-aminolevulinic acid or 5-ALA, which glows pink when a line is shone on it, reveals the media report. This, according to scientists act a sa fluorescent marker of high-grade cells.